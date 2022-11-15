“Prior to today’s robust 3Q22 GDP data and a nearly 14-year high of inflation outturn last Fri (4 Nov), BSP had on last Thu (3 Nov) pre-announced a 75bps rate hike. This will bring the overnight reverse repurchase (RRP) rate to 5.00% effective from 17 Nov. In response to the BSP’s strong intention to keep pace with the US Fed’s actions, a potentially higher terminal US interest rate by 1Q23 and persistent upsides risks to the nation’s inflation outlook, we had raised our BSP outlook last Thu (3 Nov) with a RRP rate of 5.50% by end-2022 and 6.00% by end-2023.”

“We tweak our 2022 full-year GDP growth estimate higher to 7.4% (from 7.0% previously) to reflect a stronger economic expansion of 7.7% in the first nine months of 2022 and a slower growth of 6.5% for 4Q22. The weaker outlook for 4Q22 mainly takes into account the impact of adverse weather and natural disasters striking the country at the end of the year as well as diminishing purchasing power. For 2023, we stick to the view that the economic growth will taper off further to an average of 5.0% given heightened global headwinds, restrictive BSP policy and expectations for more permanent inflationary pressures.”

“The Philippines’ real GDP growth unexpectedly accelerated further to 7.6% y/y in 3Q22 (from an upwardly revised 7.5% in 2Q22 vs 7.4% previously) as a result of further reopening of economic and social activities, higher minimum wages from 16 Jul 2022, and improving job opportunities during the quarter. The 3Q22 GDP growth reading defied our and market’s expectations for a deceleration to 6.8% and 6.2% respectively.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.