PBoC sets USD/CNY reference rate at 7.1074 vs. 7.1044 previous

On Friday, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) set the USD/CNY central rate for the trading session ahead at 7.1074 as compared to the previous day's fix of 7.1044 and 7.1733 Reuters estimates.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seems to extend gains despite an improved US Dollar, US Core PCE eyed
The AUD/USD trades around 0.6590, striving to build on its recent gains for the second consecutive session on Friday. The bullish momentum seems to be resurfacing, supporting a notable upward movement in the pair. The Aussie strengthens even in the face of an improved US Dollar.
EUR/USD backslides on Thursday after ECB rate hold, US GDP data beat
EUR/USD tumbled back into the low side of 1.0850 as the pair resumes cycling within familiar levels on the week, with bearish flows forcing the Euro further down against the US Dollar after the ECB held rates steady and US GDP figures grew faster than expected in the Q4.
Gold holds firm amid mixed US data, eye US PCE figures
Gold price recovered after sliding more than 0.70% on Wednesday and rising 0.35% on Thursday amid robust US data and falling US Treasury bond yields. XAU/USD exchanges hands around $2020.40, virtually unchanged.
Bitcoin price downtrend likely capped, JPMorgan says, as profit-taking on GBTC largely concludes
Bitcoin price has been on a steep decline since January 11, when spot BTC ETFs started trading. The load-shedding exercise was provoked by news of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust redemptions, but things could change soon, according to investment bank JPMorgan.
Central banks take center stage
It was a busy week for central banks, with several institutions making their first monetary policy announcements of this year, and offering insight to the potential paths of their respective monetary policy stances through 2024.