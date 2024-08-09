Palladium prices (XPD/USD) broadly unchanged on Friday, according to FXStreet data. Palladium trades at $926.24 per troy ounce, broadly unchanged 0.04% from the $925.91 it cost on Thursday.
Palladium prices have decreased by 16.01% since the beginning of the year.
|Unit measure
|Palladium Price Today in USD
|Troy Ounce
|926.24
|1 Gram
|29.78
The Gold/Palladium ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Palladium needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, stood at 2.62 on Friday, broadly unchanged from 2.62 on Thursday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
