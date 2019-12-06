Oil: More production cuts and possible US-China deal to provide support – Rabobank

Crude oil prices rose following the OPEC+ meeting. According to analysts at Rabobank, the deeper cuts should also a tailwind for oil prices going into 2020 especially.
Key Quotes:
“The much awaited OPEC+ meeting has come and gone without much hoopla. The outcome of the overly-hyped event was mostly in-line with our base case forecast of stricter adherence to the current supply agreement and the Saudis agreeing to keep their production at 9.7mb/d. There was a great deal of speculation in the lead up to the meeting with some even suggesting that the Saudis were ready to reverse course and increase production given that other OPEC members were not satisfying their end of the deal.”
“We are encouraged by the recent price action despite the fundamental data coming in on the weaker side of expectations. We fully expect commercial crude inventories in the US will hit multi-year lows in the near future – a milestone already accomplished when looking at total US crude stocks inclusive of the SPR. The recent announcement of deeper cuts by the OPEC+ members should also provide a tailwind for oil prices going into 2020 especially if the USChina come to an agreement on phase one of the larger trade deal being discussed.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after strong NFP, weak German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after US Non-Farm Payrolls beat expectations with 266K and mixed wage growth. Earlier, weak German data weighed on the euro. Updates on trade are awaited.
GBP/USD shrugs off strong NFP, focuses on UK elections
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3150 but off the post-NFP lows. The US gained more jobs than expected. The Conservatives remain in the lead ahead of the debate between PM Johnson and Labour leader Corbyn.
US recession? Not so fast, a calm look at the economy and currencies ahead of the NFP
Recent US economic indicators have been downbeat, but they include silver linings and are backed by robust consumption. Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam...
Gold drops to fresh multi-day lows on upbeat NFP report
Gold faded an intraday bullish spike to the $1480 area and tumbled to fresh multi-day lows, around the $1465 region in reaction to upbeat US monthly jobs report.
USD/JPY: bearish ahead of US employment figures
Japanese data missed the market’s expectations, triggering fresh concerns about the economy. Focus on US employment figures, market players anticipate dismal numbers. USD/JPY is technically bearish could break below the 108.00 level.