- NZD/USD is facing hurdles around 0.6200 as anxiety soars ahead of Fed Powell’s speech.
- Fed’s higher interest rates are responsible for weaker projections for US employment data.
- The reopening of a few manufacturing sites in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou may infuse optimism into risk impulse.
The NZD/USD pair is displaying a sideways auction profile near the round-level hurdle of 0.6200 in the early Asian session. The kiwi asset has turned rangebound after a vertical drop from the 0.6250 hurdle. The major is expected to remain on tenterhooks as investors are awaiting the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell to get clarity over rate hike deceleration chatters.
Meanwhile, the risk impulse has turned asset-specific as a few risk-sensitive currencies are still solid. The US Dollar index (DXY) is facing barriers in sustaining above the critical hurdle of 106.80. The 10-year US Treasury yields have recovered dramatically above 3.75%. The recovery in the US yields could be linked to a speech from Jerome Powell ahead as it will trim ambiguity over interest rate projections for December monetary policy meeting.
Apart from Fed Powell’s speech, the economic data will be crucial for the market participants in the United States Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment data. As per the projections, the US economy has added fresh 200k jobs in the labor market lower than the prior release of 239k. This has been the outcome of accelerating interest rates by the Fed, which has forced firms to postpone their expansion plans to dodge higher interest obligations.
Also, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be crucial for investors. The annualized GDP for the third quarter is seen unchanged at 2.6%. A decline in the growth rate would cement expectations of a slowdown in inflation.
On the New Zealand front, the Kiwi Dollar is still in the havoc of China’s unrest, being one of the leading trading partners. Public protest against the rollback of Covid-19 lockdown measures by Chinese authorities is expected to make the epidemic situation more vulnerable ahead.
Late Tuesday, the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, home to Apple Inc.’s largest manufacturing site in China, said that it was lifting a lockdown of its main urban areas put in place five days ago as Covid cases climbed. The headline is expected to infuse optimism in the cautious market mood ahead.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6197
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.62
|Today daily open
|0.6159
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6058
|Daily SMA50
|0.5847
|Daily SMA100
|0.602
|Daily SMA200
|0.6299
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6246
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6155
|Previous Weekly High
|0.629
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.5874
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5512
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.619
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6211
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6128
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6278
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.631
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation, China PMI and Fed’s Powell
AUD/USD portrays the typical pre-data anxiety as it seesaws near 0.6685-90 during the early hours of Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair fails to cheer the risk-positive headlines from Australia’s major customer China amid the recently firmer US Dollar.
EUR/USD closing in most bullish month in 12 years ahead of Eurozone inflation, Federal Reserve talk
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.0330, after printing a two-day downtrend, as it prepares for the big day during early Wednesday in Asia. The major currency pair stays on the way to posting the biggest monthly run-up in 12 years.
Gold struggles around $1,750 ahead of Fed Powell’s speech and other key triggers
Gold price is facing hurdles in sustaining above the critical hurdle of $1,750.00 in the early Tokyo session. The precious metal is highly likely to deliver a sideways auction as investors are awaiting the speech from Fed chair Jerome Powell.
Luna Classic: 10% drop then a market reversal
Terra's Luna Classic price has been trading range bound for over a week. The consolidating range has produced higher highs and higher lows following each change of trend. If the technicals are correct, LUNC could be setting up for one more 10% decline before a market reversal occurs.
S&P 500 recovered from China uncertainty, Powell next
S&P 500 recovered from China uncertainty, keeping right below 4,000 until Williams and Bullard reiterated sticky inflation and high rates views. Reiterated – not brought fresh and unexpected information. Still, stocks and much of the rest declined sharply.