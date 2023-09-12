NZD/USD struggling to move past 0.5900 with US CPI around the corner

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The NZD/USD is swamped near 0.5900, unable to develop meaningful momentum.
  • It's the USD's ballgame as investors look ahead to key US inflation figures on Wednesday.
  • The Federal Reserve looks set to step back from the rate hike cycle as long as inflation continues to ease.

The NZD/USD pair is struggling to find firmer footing after slipping to the 0.5900 level through Tuesday’s market session, dipping from the day’s high of 0.5923 as the US Dollar (USD) takes a step higher against the Kiwi (NZD).

It’s strictly a low-impact showing for the NZD on the economic calendar this week. Food Price Index and Business Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) figures are not expected to draw much market reaction, and it will be up to the Greenback (USD) side of things to push momentum.

US inflation figures keyed up for the midweek, CPI to set the tone

Investors are looking forward to the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures due on Wednesday. Market participants broadly believe that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will pause on further rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in September, however, expectations could swing if the CPI print surprises to the upside. Investors expect the CPI for August to show a 0.5% annualized rise in prices, mostly in the cost of energy and fuel, with the core CPI forecast to hold steady at 0.2%.

Over the weekend, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared her optimism that the US could successfully control inflation without any damage to the employment market. Yellen also noted that inflation indicators across the board have been declining recently, and there has yet to be any sign of a wave of layoffs.

NZD/USD technical outlook

The Kiwi is mostly flat on the week’s opening prices near 0.5900, but the NZD/USD pair is notably on the downside of recent action, having closed in the red for seven of the last eight consecutive trading weeks. Kiwi bulls are struggling to lift the pair from the year’s lows near 0.5860, and sustained selling pressure will send the NZD tumbling back to 2022’s lows near the 0.5600 handle.

Hourly candles have the pair trying to build a rally from the day’s lows near 0.5890, but 0.5900 appears to be a significant level to overcome, with 0.5980 waiting further above and acting as a ceiling for near-term momentum.

The 4-hour candle overview shows the NZD/USD pairing on the low end, struggling to hold onto near-term consolidation levels. Despite the bearish stance, higher lows are marked in for September, and Kiwi bidders will be looking to build up enough momentum to grab ahold of the 0.6000 handle.

NZD/USD 4-hour chart

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5906
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.592
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.5927
Daily SMA50 0.6076
Daily SMA100 0.6121
Daily SMA200 0.6209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5936
Previous Daily Low 0.5884
Previous Weekly High 0.5961
Previous Weekly Low 0.5847
Previous Monthly High 0.6219
Previous Monthly Low 0.5885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.5916
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.5904
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.589
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.5861
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5838
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5942
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5965
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5994

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.0720 as Dollar loses momentum

EUR/USD rises above 1.0720 as Dollar loses momentum

EUR/USD was able to hold above 1.0700, and during the American session, it trimmed its losses, rising above 1.0720. The momentum of the US Dollar has diminished as market sentiment improves, and US yields remain steady ahead of US CPI figures.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470

GBP/USD consolidates losses, steady around 1.2470

GBP/USD stabilized around 1.2470 after bottoming out at 1.2458. The Pound weakened following mixed UK employment data, while the US Dollar strengthened ahead of the release of US CPI data.

GBP/USD News

Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand

Gold slumps below $1,920 amid resurgent US Dollar demand

Gold price extends its slump sub-$1,920 in European trading hours. Renewed US Dollar buying interest amid looming recession risks drag Gold price lower. The downside seems limited ahead of the US CPI data on Wednesday.

Gold News

Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?

Cardano price plummets despite rise in development activity and transaction volume, why?

Cardano price has been on a downtrend since September 2021, with no meaningful attempts to break higher. This persistent southbound move is accompanied by a steady rise in transaction volume and a steep rise in development activity.

Read more

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal

Mullen Automotive Stock Forecast: MULN jumps more than 16% following Romeo deal

Mullen Automotive (MULN) stock jumped more than 16% at the open on Tuesday to above $0.51. MULN has finally begun to develop an uptrend following the $3.5 million purchase of battery manufacturing equipment from Romeo Power.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures