- The NZD/USD gains despite mixed market sentiment but struggles at 0.7200.
- The commodity currencies edge higher against the greenback.
- NZD/USD: The daily chart confirms the upward bias, but NZD bulls, to accelerate the trend, will need to reclaim 0.7200.
The NZD/USD advances for the fourth consecutive day, despite mild risk-off market sentiment is up 0.27%, trading at 0.7183 during the New York session at the time of writing.
Major US equity stocks are mixed as the New York session wanes. The S&P and the Nasdaq Composite rise 0.09% and 0.94%, respectively, while on the other hand, the Dow Jones losses 0.27%. Investors remain at bay due to month-end flows, US fiscal policy uncertainties, and central bank pandemic-stimulus ends.
That said, antipodean currencies and the Canadian dollar advance against the greenback. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the buck’s performance against a basket of its peers, slumps 0.16%, sits at 93.79.
It is worth noting that on Wednesday, the Bank of Canada ended its weekly QE program, adding to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand as the only central banks, that are normalizing their monetary policy.
Turning to US fiscal policy, according to wires, US President Joe Biden reportedly agreed to push for a deal as soon as possible in a meeting with lawmakers. Also, the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden unveiled a 23.8% tax proposal focused on unrealized gains of assets held by billionaires, affecting 700 people.
Macroeconomic data from New Zealand reported that the ANZ Business Confidence dropped from -8.6 in September to -13.4 in October. Furthermore, Statistics of New Zealand said that the Trade Balance deficit expanded in September.
Meanwhile, in the US economic docket, Durable Good Orders for September contracted by 0.4%, less than the 1.1% expected by analysts. On the other hand, the Nondefense orders, excluding aircraft, expanded by 0.8%, higher than the 0.5% estimated.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The NZD/USD daily chart depicts the pair has a bullish bias, portrayed by daily moving averages (DMA’s) beneath the spot price, with an upward slope.
Furthermore, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator at 66, edges slightly up, confirming the abovementioned, but the trend seems to fade. NZD bulls to accelerate the upward trend speed will need a daily close above 0.7200. In that outcome, they will find immediate resistance at 0.7219. A clear break of the latter would expose crucial supply zones, the June 7 high at 0.7244, followed by the 0.7300 thresholds.
NZD/USD TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7179
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.7164
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7022
|Daily SMA50
|0.7026
|Daily SMA100
|0.702
|Daily SMA200
|0.7102
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7195
|Previous Daily Low
|0.715
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7219
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7049
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7178
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7167
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7125
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7099
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7215
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7234
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA, monthly trend line check heaviest daily jump since May
EUR/USD edges higher around one-month high, taking rounds to 1.1680 during Friday’s initial Asian session. The major currency pair jumped the most since early May the previous day and refreshed the monthly peak.
GBP/USD: Softer USD cover Brexit wounds near 1.3800, focus on US Core PCE Inflation
GBP/USD reacts to Brexit jitters with a cold heart, despite easing a bit from weekly top to 1.3800 by the press time of the initial Asian session on Friday. That being said, the cable pair seems to cheer the US dollar weakness amid risk-on mood.
Gold bulls struggle around $1,800, US Core PCE Inflation eyed
Gold seeks fresh clues following two-day advances, seesaws around $1,800 during early Friday. Even so, the yellow metal remains on the way to print a three-week run-up by the press time. DXY bears take a breather following the heaviest fall in a week.
Ethereum Classic flash crash recovery in progress, ETC must reach $61 to move higher
Ethereum Classic price was hammered during broad cryptocurrency sell-off on Wednesday. While it has recovered most of that crash, Ethereum Classic struggles to maintain those gains and is barely holding on to the key $50 value area.
Apple (AAPL) Q4 misses on supply chain issues, CEO says holiday quarter impact to be worse
Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters Apple had "larger than expected supply constraints" , "We're doing everything we can do to get more (chips) and also everything we can do operationally to make sure we're moving just as fast as possible.