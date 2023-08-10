NZD/USD snaps two-day downtrend below 0.6100 despite sluggish US Dollar ahead of inflation data

- NZD/USD clings to mild gains as Kiwi traders brace for US CPI after RBNZ inflation expectations favored buyers.
- Cautious optimism, US Dollar inaction allow Kiwi pair to consolidate recent losses.
- Downbeat US inflation can confirm Fed policy pivot and weigh on NZD/USD ahead of next week’s RBNZ.
NZD/USD remains sidelined near 0.6065-70 during the first positive day in three amid early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the previous day’s upbeat inflation signals from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey while preparing for the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July, up for publishing at 12:30 GMT.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) Inflation Expectations for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023 flashed mixed results as the two-year inflation expectations, seen as the time frame when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, rose slightly to 2.83% in Q3 from 2.79% prior. However, New Zealand’s 2023 average one-year inflation expectations fell further to 4.17% for Q3 vs. 4.28% prior.
On the other hand, hopes of witnessing softer US inflation data, based on the early signals flashed the last week, join the market’s preparations for the likely hawkish surprise from the RBNZ during next week’s monetary policy announcements to propel the NZD/USD prices.
Further, the recently downbeat MBA Mortgage Applications, falling for the third consecutive week of late, also test the DXY bulls, especially amid the growing chatters of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy pivot, which in turn puts a floor under the Kiwi prices. It should be noted that the CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that markets are pricing in an 86.0% chance that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes at its meeting in September.
With this, the Kiwi pair also justifies cautious optimism in the Asia-Pacific zone despite the US-China and the Sino-UK tension. That said, Financial Times (FT) came out with the news suggesting that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is weighing whether to follow US President Joe Biden in restricting outbound investment into the Chinese tech sector, including artificial intelligence, chips and quantum computing. Before that, US President Joe Biden signed the much-awaited bill that allows the US Treasury Department to prohibit or restrict certain US investments in Chinese entities, per Reuters.
Against this backdrop, S&P500 Futures print mild gains despite Wall Street’s downbeat closing whereas the US Treasury bond yields also pare weekly losses.
Looking ahead, today’s US CPI becomes crucial due to the recently downbeat US employment data and disappointing early signals for the price pressure. Hence, an upbeat outcome can defy concerns that the Fed is near its peak rate and may recall the pair bears.
Technical analysis
Failure to provide daily closing beneath June’s bottom of 0.6050 joins an oversold RSI (14) line to trigger the NZD/USD pair’s corrective bounce. However, the Kiwi buyers remain off guard unless crossing a one-month-old falling resistance line, close to 0.6135 at the latest.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6062
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17%
|Today daily open
|0.6052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6191
|Daily SMA50
|0.6167
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6232
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6096
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6044
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6064
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6076
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6012
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6084
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6116
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6136
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
