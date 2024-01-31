NZD/USD retraces two days of gains ahead of Fed decision, inches lower to near 0.6120

- NZD/USD snaps a two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision.
- Traders seem to have already factored in the expectation of no adjustments by the Fed in the January meeting.
- The risk aversion sentiment put downward pressure on the New Zealand Dollar.
NZD/USD consolidates after intraday losses, halting its two-day winning streak. The NZD/USD pair trades lower around 0.6120 during the early European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar (USD) is experiencing appreciation against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD), riding on positive momentum ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) interest rate decision later in the day.
It appears that market participants have already factored in the expectation that the Fed will probably make no adjustments in its January meeting. This anticipation is influencing the strength of the US Dollar as investors position themselves in line with these expectations.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) has improved after three days of losses, reaching near 103.60, despite the decline in US Treasury yields. Both the 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond notes have lowered, standing at 4.31% and 4.00%, respectively, at the time of writing. This decline in US yields could exert pressure on the US Dollar.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Chief Economist Paul Conway has adopted a hawkish stance, resisting expectations for rate cuts. In his statement on Tuesday, Conway expressed a cautious but optimistic outlook on the effectiveness of the current monetary policy measures.
The ANZ Business Confidence report for New Zealand shows a positive change in business outlook, with a rise to 36.6 in January from the previous reading of 33.2. This suggests an improvement in the sentiment among businesses regarding the economic environment. However, the ANZ Activity Outlook, which measures expectations for firms' own activity, registered a slight decrease. It came in at 25.6%, down from the prior reading of 29.3%.
While the overall Kiwi business outlook improved, the decline in the Activity Outlook may indicate a more cautious approach before making aggressive bets on the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD: additional levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6125
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|0.6134
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6166
|Daily SMA50
|0.6187
|Daily SMA100
|0.6056
|Daily SMA200
|0.6087
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6105
|Previous Weekly High
|0.615
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6061
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6133
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6109
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6085
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6064
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6175
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6199
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps losses below 1.0850 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is holding losses below 1.0850 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair is suffering due to the resurgent US Dollar demand, as March rate cut hopes fade ahead of the Fed policy announcements. German inflation data is coming up next.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700, Fed decision looms
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700, consolidating losses in European trading on Wednesday. A tepid risk sentiment is fuelling the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar, undermining the pair ahead of the all-important Fed policy decision.
Gold price attracts some haven flow, stronger USD cap gains ahead of Fed decision
Gold price (XAU/USD) attracts some dip-buying during the early part of the European session on Wednesday and turns positive for the third successive day, though any meaningful upside still seems elusive.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Here’s what needs to happen for BTC to hit $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price shot up 3% on Monday but has since undone most of the gains and currently trades around $42,762. But a few things need to happen before BTC shows its bullish hand and resumes the uptrend.
It could be a hair-raising wicked Wednesday, so buckle in
Wednesday presents a busy session. While the Fed is not anticipated to endorse a rate cut in March, the primary question surrounds whether such early rate cut discussions are being entertained.