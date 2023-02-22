NZD/USD remains on the defensive, holds above 0.6200 mark ahead of FOMC minutes

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • NZD/USD struggles near monthly low despite a hawkish RBNZ rate hike on Wednesday.
  • The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed underpins the USD and caps gains.
  • Recession fears also benefit the buck and act as a headwind for the risk-sensitive Kiwi.
  • Traders now await the release of the FOMC meeting minutes before placing fresh bets.

The NZD/USD pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday uptick and attracts fresh sellers in the vicinity of mid-0.6200s on Wednesday. The pair is currently placed just a few pips above the 0.6200 mark, or its lowest level since January 6 touched last Friday, and a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).

The prospect of further policy tightening by the Fed keeps the US Dollar pinned near a multi-week top, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair. In fact, the markets seem convinced that the US central bank will stick to its hawkish stance and have been pricing in at least a 25 bps lift-off at the next two FOMC meetings in March and May. The bets were further lifted by strong US PMI prints on Tuesday, which showed that business activity unexpectedly rebounded to an eight-month high in February.

This comes on the back of the upbeat US macro data, which pointed to an economy that remains resilient despite rising borrowing costs. Adding to this, the US CPI and PPI data released last week showed that inflation isn't coming down quite as fast as hoped. Moreover, several FOMC members, including Fed Chair Jerome Powell, recently stressed the need to keep lifting rates gradually to fully gain control of inflation. This remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which, along with a softer risk tone, underpins the safe-haven buck.

The market sentiment remains fragile amid worries about an impending global recession. Apart from this, geopolitical tensions weigh on investors' sentiment and drive flows away from the risk-sensitive Kiwi. The aforementioned fundamental factors, to a larger extent, overshadow a hawkish rate hike from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) earlier this Wednesday. This, in turn, suggests that the path of least resistance for the NZD/USD pair is to the downside, though a convincing break below the 200-day SMA is needed to confirm the bearish outlook.

Technical levels to watch

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6216
Today Daily Change 0.0007
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 0.6209
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6361
Daily SMA50 0.6359
Daily SMA100 0.617
Daily SMA200 0.6186
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6262
Previous Daily Low 0.6203
Previous Weekly High 0.6391
Previous Weekly Low 0.6193
Previous Monthly High 0.6531
Previous Monthly Low 0.619
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6225
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6239
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6187
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6165
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6128
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6247
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6284
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6306

 

 

Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

