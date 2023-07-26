NZD/USD Price Analysis: Upside momentum seems faded above 0.6200

- NZD/USD feels selling pressure around 0.6230 as investors await Fed policy for further guidance.
- The USD Index has found some support near 101.10 as investors are hoping that Fed Powell will deliver hawkish guidance.
- NZD/USD is trading inside the Ascending Triangle chart pattern, which indicates a sheer contraction in volatility.
The NZD/USD pair senses selling pressure while attempting to climb above the immediate resistance of 0.6230 in the early New York session. The Kiwi asset has faced pressure as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has attempted a recovery ahead of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Analysts at Danske Bank expect the Fed to hike interest rates for the final time by 25 bps and then go on hold. While economic activity has still held up well, easing underlying inflation and declining inflation expectations limit the need for further rate hikes. They further expect the immediate market reaction to be muted, with risks skewed towards a hawkish reaction, if Powell still maintains the door open for another hike.
The USD Index has found some support near 101.10 as investors are hoping that Fed Powell will deliver hawkish guidance. S&P500 is expected to open on a negative note, following weak cues from overnight futures.
NZD/USD is trading inside the Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a daily scale, which indicates a sheer contraction in volatility. The horizontal resistance of the aforementioned chart pattern is plotted from May 10 high at 0.6382 while the upward-sloping trendline is placed from May 31 low at 0.5985.
The Kiwi asset is facing resistance near the 200-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 0.6226, which indicates that the long-term trend is bearish.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range, portraying a lackluster performance.
A decisive breakdown below the round-level support of 0.6200 would drag the asset toward July 26 low at 0.6156. A slippage below the latter would further drag the asset toward June 29 high around 0.6100.
Alternatively, a confident move above July 19 low at 0.6225 would send the major toward July 20 high marginally above 0.6300 followed by July 18 high at 0.6343.
NZD/USD daily chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6206
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.26
|Today daily open
|0.6222
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6196
|Daily SMA200
|0.6212
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.623
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.637
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6163
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6197
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6173
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6156
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6239
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.628
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
