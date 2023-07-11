NZD/USD Price Analysis: Shows vertical fall ahead of RBNZ policy

- NZD/USD has slipped below the 0.6200 support amid caution ahead of the RBNZ interest rate policy.
- S&P500 futures have surrendered their entire gains added in Asia, portraying a decline in the risk appetite.
- NZD/USD has corrected to near the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern.
The NZD/USD pair has displayed a steep fall after failing to extend upside above the critical resistance of 0.6220 in the London session. The Kiwi asset has sharply dropped below the round-level support of 0.6200 as investors have turned cautious ahead of the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ).
S&P500 futures have surrendered their entire gains added in Asia, portraying a decline in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has found an intermediate support around 101.68.
The USD Index will dance to the tunes of Wednesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will be printed at 12:30 GMT. Inflationary pressures are expected to decelerate as gasoline prices have dropped.
NZD/USD has corrected to near the upward-sloping trendline of the Ascending Triangle chart pattern, which is plotted from July 06 low at 0.6132 while the horizontal resistance of the aforementioned chart pattern is placed from July 06 high at 0.6220. The Kiwi asset is giving a tough fight to the 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6188.
Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking for support near 40.00. A slippage below the same could trigger bearish momentum.
A downside move below July 10 low at 0.6160 will expose the asset to June 29 low at 0.6116. A slippage below the latter would drag the asset to June 05 low at 0.6041.
Alternatively, a decisive break above June 22 high around 0.6220 will drive the asset towards June 14 high at 0.6236 followed by May 17 high at 0.6274.
NZD/USD two-hour chart
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0026
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|0.6211
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6167
|Daily SMA50
|0.617
|Daily SMA100
|0.6188
|Daily SMA200
|0.6177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6166
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6221
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6124
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6199
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6178
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6145
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6232
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6253
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6286
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
