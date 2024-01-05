NZD/USD Price Analysis: Holds near 0.6230 amid improved Greenback, US NFP eyed

The technical analysis points toward a potential shift in sentiment for the NZD/USD pair. The placement of the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line above the centerline, along with divergence below the signal line, signals a possible move toward a bearish sentiment. Traders are likely to keep a close eye on this lagging indicator and may await further confirmation before making trading decisions.

On the downside, the NZD/USD pair could find immediate support at the 0.6200 psychological level. A break below the latter could put pressure on the pair to navigate the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.6167 level followed by the major support at 0.6150 level.

A breakthrough above the major level could influence the bulls of the NZD/USD pair to approach the psychological region around 0.6300 level followed by the weekly high at 0.6329 and the major resistance at 0.6350 level.

NZD/USD moves sideways with a negative bias, hovering around 0.6230 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The technical indicator 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above the 50 level, signaling a strong sentiment. This suggests that the NZD/USD pair could approach the 0.6250 major followed by the seven-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6261.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.