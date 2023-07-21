NZD/USD Price Analysis: Holds above 0.6220, Bear Cross eyed

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • NZD/USD extends its downside for the sixth consecutive day.
  • The 100-hour EMA is on the verge of crossing below the 200-hour EMA.
  • The key support zone is located at 0.6200; the immediate resistance level is seen at 0.6285.

The NZD/USD pair currently trades around 0.6220 heading into the European session on Friday. The pair is under selling pressure for the sixth consecutive day amid the strength of the US Dollar. The possibility of a resumed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) following the Unemployment Claims report on Thursday boosts the US Dollar across the board and acts as a headwind for NZD/USD.

Looking at the one-hour chart, the key support zone is located at 0.6200, indicating a confluence of a psychological round mark and lower limit of a downward-sloping trend channel. Any meaningful follow-through selling below the latter will see a drop accelerate to 0.6180 (Low of July 12). In case the selling pressure remains, the pair would see the next level of contention at 0.6165 (Low of July 11) en route to 0.6130 (Low of July 6).

It’s worth noting that the 100-hour Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is on the verge of crossing below the 200-hour EMA. If a decisive crossover occurs on the one-hour chart, It would validate a Bear Cross, highlighting the path of least resistance for the cross is to the downside.

On the upside, the immediate resistance level is seen at 0.6285, portraying the upper boundary of a downward-sloping trend channel. A decisive break above the mentioned level would drive the pair towards 0.6300 (a psychological round mark, High of July 20), followed by 0.6345 (High of July 18). The additional upside filter appears at 0.6400.

However, further downside appears favorable as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands below 50, activating the bearish momentum for the NZD/USD pair.

NZD/USD one-hour chart

 

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.622
Today Daily Change -0.0015
Today Daily Change % -0.24
Today daily open 0.6235
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6207
Daily SMA50 0.6171
Daily SMA100 0.6195
Daily SMA200 0.6203
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6309
Previous Daily Low 0.6213
Previous Weekly High 0.6413
Previous Weekly Low 0.6166
Previous Monthly High 0.625
Previous Monthly Low 0.599
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.625
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6272
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6196
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6156
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.61
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6292
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6348
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6388

 

