NZD/USD Price Analysis: As others capitulate NZD holds up relatively well

- NZD/USD trades just above flat as it is the only major to trade positive against the dollar.
- The price did stop at a significant resistance that will take some force to break.
NZD/USD daily chart
The Kiwi dollar has performed much better than its major counterparts against the US dollar resurgence on Wednesday. The recovery in the greenback has been fueled by hopes of a fiscal deal but today's disappointing ADP data did go some way to stem the price rise. Interestingly, this strength comes despite a dovish RBNZ and maybe that will prevail over time.
Looking at the chart, the price has stopped close to the black line at 0.6792. The resistance level also matched up with the red trendline connecting the peaks of the recent wave highs. If the resistance level does break to the upside then the next tough point for the bulls could be the green line at 0.6950 which was a resistance in the past.
The indicators are looking bullish at the moment. The Relative Strength Index is at the overbought zone at the moment. The MACD signal lines are above the midpoint and the histogram is firmly in the green. Although this is an uptrend the Relative Strength Index is showing there could be a divergence forming.
Additional levels
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6765
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6758
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6607
|Daily SMA50
|0.6581
|Daily SMA100
|0.639
|Daily SMA200
|0.6381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.678
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6728
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6744
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6514
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6764
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6488
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6761
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6748
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6783
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6835
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
