NZD/USD holds steady above 0.6100 mark as traders keenly await US Q4 GDP

- NZD/USD trades with a mild positive bias for the third straight day amid a softer USD.
- Reduced bets for an early Fed rate cut help limit the USD downside and cap the major.
- Traders now look to the Advance US Q4 GDP print for some meaningful opportunities.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some buyers for the third straight day on Thursday and for now, seems to have stalled the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of mid-0.6100s, or over a one-week high. Spot prices manage to hold above the 0.6100 round-figure mark during the Asian session, though the lack of any follow-through buying warrants some caution for bulls ahead of the crucial US macro data.
The first estimate of the fourth-quarter GDP growth figures from the US is due later this Thursday and will be accompanied by the release of Durable Goods Orders and the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Against the backdrop of the upbeat US consumer spending and labor market data released last week, any positive surprise will reaffirm the view that the US economy is in good shape and further push back expectations for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed). This should boost the US Dollar (USD) and act as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.
The immediate market reaction, however, is more likely to remain limited as the market focus remains glued to the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index on Friday. The crucial inflation data should play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's future policy decision, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand. In the meantime, the uncertainty over the timing of when the US central bank will start cutting interest rates keep the USD bulls on the defensive below the highest level since December 13 and lends support to the the NZD/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the quarterly CPI report released on Wednesday showed that consumer prices in New Zealand remained well above the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's (RBNZ) 1% to 3% target. This limits the likelihood of a near-term interest rate cut by the central bank, which is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the domestic currency and assisting the NZD/USD pair to hold above a technically significant 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6109
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|0.6115
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6204
|Daily SMA50
|0.6178
|Daily SMA100
|0.6047
|Daily SMA200
|0.6088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.615
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6249
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.641
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6084
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6123
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.608
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.615
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6185
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
