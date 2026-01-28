NZD/USD falls toward 0.6000 after reaching six-month highs

NZD/USD halts its winning streak that began on January 16, trading around 0.6010 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair edges lower as the US Dollar (USD) rebounds after registering over 1% losses in the previous session, as traders position ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decision.

The Federal Reserve is expected to leave rates steady at 3.50%–3.75% after its two-day meeting on Wednesday, following three straight cuts in 2025. Attention will turn to the post-meeting press conference for signals on the policy path ahead.

The “Sell America” narrative continues to dominate sentiment, with the US Dollar Index (DXY) sliding to its lowest level since February 2022. Jonas Goltermann, Deputy Chief Markets Economist at Capital Economics, said the dollar’s decline is mainly driven by reports that the US Treasury is considering direct currency intervention. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump said the USD’s value is “great,” comments that added to selling pressure on the currency.

Statistics New Zealand reported that annual consumer inflation rose to 3.1% in Q4, above the central bank’s target range. The firmer inflation reading strengthened expectations of a possible RBNZ rate hike later this year.

Markets now await New Zealand’s December trade data on Thursday, which is expected to show a muted balance. In China, New Zealand’s close trading partner, January PMI data will be in focus following December’s strong manufacturing and services readings.