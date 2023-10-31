NZD/USD falls back towards 0.5800 as Greenback steps up

  • The NZD/USD is falling back into near-term congestion as markets pick up the US Dollar.
  • Kiwi traders keeping a look out for Tuesday's NZ labor figures.
  • Broad markets are looking to Fed's Wednesday showing.

The NZD/USD is falling back towards 0.5800 as investors broadly turn back into the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) upcoming rate call on Wednesday. Before that, late Tuesday sees the latest labor and unemployment figures for New Zealand, followed by a speech from Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr.

Broad-market sentiment has turned moderately risk-off, sending the USD higher across the board with the Dollar Index (DXY) gaining around a percent from Tuesday's early low, and the Kiwi is getting pushed back into the 0.5800 handle, keeping the NZD/USD pinned in familiar downside with the pair trading into eleven-month lows.

Markets have priced in a hold on Fed rates this Wednesday, but firm US growth figures and inflation that refuses to abate quick enough are pushing up odds of one more rate hike from the Fed in December to close out the year.

New Zealand: More robust than expected labour market to benefit the NZD – Commerzbank

New Zealand's Q3 Unemployment Rate is expected to tick up from 3.6% to 3.9%, with the 3rd quarter's Employment Change expected to climb 0.4%, compared to Q2's 1.0%.

With NZ labor market data expected to decline slightly, ongoing market concerns about China's wobbly economy, and still-high inflation plaguing the New Zealand domestic economy, the Kiwi isn't expected to find much to rally about.

However, a better-than-expected reading for economic activity figures could see the RBNZ given enough room to further tighten monetary policy, which could bolster the NZD.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook

With the Kiwi trading back into 0.8500, downside technical support is thinning quickly, and the levels to watch will be last week's downswing into 0.5772, and a break beyond this level will see the NZD/USD making a run for last October's trading territory, near 0.5700.

Technical resistance is piling up above current bids, with the 50-day Simple Moving AVerage (SMA) pushing down into the 0.5900 major level, a confluence resistance level. Further beyond that, October's swing high into 0.6050 represents the last major ceiling for any bullish recoveries for the NZD/USD.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

NZD/USD Technical Levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.5818
Today Daily Change -0.0025
Today Daily Change % -0.43
Today daily open 0.5843
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.59
Daily SMA50 0.5918
Daily SMA100 0.6032
Daily SMA200 0.6131
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.5846
Previous Daily Low 0.5805
Previous Weekly High 0.5874
Previous Weekly Low 0.5772
Previous Monthly High 0.605
Previous Monthly Low 0.5847
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.583
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.582
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.5816
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.579
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5775
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.5858
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.5873
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.5899

 

 

AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data

AUD/USD gains traction above 0.6400 ahead of Australian trade data

The AUD/USD pair gains momentum above the 0.6400 mark during the early Asian trading hours on Thursday. The pair attracts some buyers following the FOMC pause and mixed US economic data. The pair currently trade around 0.6409, gaining 0.25% on the day. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) faces some selling pressure near 106.67 after retreating from the weekly highs of 107.11.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium

EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting

The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.

EUR/USD News

Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields

Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields

Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.

Gold News

Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600

Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600

The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.

Read more

Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged

Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged

The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."

Read more

