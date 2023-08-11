NZD/USD extends its downside above the 0.6000 mark, US PPI is in the spotlight

- NZD/USD remains under pressure and finds support above the 0.6000 area on Friday.
- The US Core CPI fell to 4.7% from 4.8%, Initial Jobless claims totaled 248,000.
- Analysts anticipate that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will maintain rates at 5.50% in its August meeting.
- Market players will monitor the US Producer Price Index (PPI), the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Survey.
The NZD/USD pair attracts some sellers and edges lower to 0.6012, near the multi-month low heading into the early Asian session on Friday. Markets turn cautious ahead of the release of top-tier US data in the American session. The data could trigger volatility in NZD/USD later in the day.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 3.2% YoY from 3% in June. The figure was below the market consensus of 3.3%. While the Core CPI figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, fell to 4.7% from 4.8%. Additionally, the US Initial Jobless Claims increased to 248,000, above the expectation of 230,000. In response to the data, the US Dollar reversed its course and strengthened against its rivals.
Apart from this, the Fed San Francisco President, Mary C. Daly, stated on Thursday that there is a lot more information to evaluate and that it is premature to project whether additional rate increases or a prolonged period of holding rates are required. This, in turn, caps the upside for the Kiwi and acts as a headwind for the NZD/USD pair.
On the Kiwi front, the New Zealand Inflation Expectations QoQ came in at 2.83% versus 2.79% prior. While the Business NZ PMI fell to 46.3 versus 49.4 expected. The majority of analysts, according to a recent Reuters poll, anticipate that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will maintain rates at 5.50%, a 14-year high, for the second consecutive meeting on August 16.
Meanwhile,the exacerbated trade war tensions between the US and China might exert pressure on the Kiwi, the proxy currency for the Chinese economy. That said, US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting new US investments in China in sensitive technologies. The US government intends to target only Chinese companies that generate more than 50% of their revenue from quantum computation and artificial intelligence (AI). However, the restrictions would apply to "narrow subsets" of the three domains, but the administration did not provide further details, and the proposal is available for public comment.
Looking ahead, market participants will closely watch the US Producer Price Index (PPI), due later in the day. The figure is expected to rise from 0.1% to 0.7% YoY. Also, the University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Confidence Survey will be due in the American session. The data will be critical for determining a clear movement for the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6009
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|0.6021
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6172
|Daily SMA50
|0.6166
|Daily SMA100
|0.6186
|Daily SMA200
|0.6233
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6118
|Previous Daily Low
|0.602
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6226
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.606
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6413
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6058
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6081
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.5988
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.5955
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.589
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6086
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6152
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6185
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
