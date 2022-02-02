NZD/USD bulls take a breather in pursuit of 0.67 the figure for days ahead

- NZD/USD stalls in the daily correction despite further weakness in the greenback.
- NZD/USD bulls still might not be throwing in the towel just yet.
NZD/USD stalled midweek as the correction met a prior low on the daily time frame. At 0.6635, the price is flat at the end of the North America session and is set to leave a Doji candle on the daily time frame.
As analysts at ANZ Bank said, ''the Kiwi had a whippy sort of a night, rallying up to around 0.6660 before coming back early this morning as the USD DXY put in a very mild recovery off lows and the AUD lost momentum following Lowe’s still measured tone in his speech yesterday.''
Recalling the Reserve Bank of Australia event earlier in the week, the Aussie dragged the kiwi along for a ride to the upside, despite the dovish tone set at the central bank. The markets appear to be setting aside the interest rate differentials for the time being and are enjoying a burst of life in risk appetite that has returned this week. The dollar bloc currencies have benefitted from ongoing weakness in the greenback as a consequence.
''While price action has been a bit whippy (which isn’t unusual), dips have tended to be shallow and it has been well supported on pull-backs,'' the analysts at ANZ bank argued.
''The data backdrop remains very strong, but at the moment, markets are thinking more about commodity prices and the post-Omicron outlook, and so in that regard, higher oil prices, which have spilt over (no pun intended) onto higher milk prices, and today’s NZ government border announcements bear watching.''
US jobs market in vouge
Meanwhile, the US dollar was once again on the back foot owing to a bearish prelude to this week's main event in US Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday. The dollar declined to a more than a one-week low on Wednesday after data showed a drop in US private sector employment in January due to the increase in COVID-19 infections. ADP private payrolls, which showed a 301,000 drop, was missing an estimate of 207k.
Also, the January decline followed a downwardly revised 776,000 increase in December, compared with the 807,000 gain initially reported. By sector, goods-producing jobs fell by 27,000, while service-providing jobs plunged by 274,000, with leisure and hospitality jobs down 154,000.
The chorus of less hawkish Fedspeak this week coupled with disappointing data has led to a decrease in pricing of Fed rate hikes in the futures markets. In late afternoon trading, US rate futures priced in about 4.7 hikes this year, or 118.6 basis points of policy tightening, down from the five rate increases seen over the last two days, Reuters reported. ''Futures also showed the probability of a 50-basis-point hike in March has settled at 12.5%, from as high as 32% late last week.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The weekly outlook is bullish as per the M-formation neckline target.
The daily chart's deceleration could lead to a test of prior daily highs near 0.66 the figure first before the price finds more demand from there. This could lead to a continuation of the correction into a 61.8% ratio target near 0.67 the figure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 as tension mounts ahead of ECB
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1300 level, pushed higher by soaring EU inflation hinting at some action coming from the European Central Bank. Annual CPI reached a record high of 5.1% in January, far above the 4.4% expected.
GBP/USD continues to push higher toward 1.3600 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum on Wednesday and continues to push higher toward 1.3600. The US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 96.00 after the ADP report showed a surprising decline in private sector employment in January.
Gold Price Forecast: Grinding higher amid a souring market’s mood Premium
Spot gold is trading at around $1,809.00 a troy ounce, marginally higher on a daily basis. The bright metal gained some upward traction during US trading hours, as the market’s sentiment turned sour, fueling demand for safe-haven assets.
Ethereum price pushes higher, ETH targeting $3,500
Ethereum price continues to increase, extending the current rally to nine days and a gain of nearly 30% from the January 24 lows. However, near-term resistance may cause an end to the current rally.
Bank of England Interest Rate Decision: Gilts are the crucial topic Premium
The Bank of England is expected to announce its second pandemic first when it details plans for reducing its 895 billion pound ($1.2 trillion) balance sheet.