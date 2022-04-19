- Netflix will release Q1 earnings after market close on Tuesday.
- NFLX stock is down 52% since November high.
- The streaming king has received 15 EPS downgrades going into earnings.
Netflix stock (NFLX) is steady in Tuesday's premarket ahead of what many see as a defining earnings report scheduled after the market closes. NFLX stock has received at least 15 earnings per share (EPS) downgrades from the Wall Street analyst community in the past three months amidst only one upgrade. Expectations are down due to worse than expected guidance from the company's own executives during the January earnings call.
Since its November 2021 all-time high near $701 per share, NFLX stock has lost nearly 52%. Shares are flat in Tuesday's premarket.
Netflix Stock News: Subscriber growth is the key to NFLX recovery
Wall Street analysts have a consensus view of $2.92 for EPS on $7.94 billion in revenue heading into the Q1 results. This compares to $3.75 per share on $7.16 billion in revenue in the same quarter a year ago. If management reports results in line with consensus, it will mean an EPS decline of 22% and a turnover gain of 11%. Netflix stock began its descent when management announced during the January earnings call that subscriber growth was expected to reach just 2.5 million for Q1. This compares poorly with 4 million net new subscribers in the quarter one year ago and more than 8 million in Q4 2021.
Guidance for Q2 will once again be key, but much of the focus will be on the new subscriber figure for Q1 and on revenue growth. Netflix needs to beat expectations on both levels and provide improved Q2 forecasts for NFLX stock to begin a recovery. One sore point is Russia, which contributed about 1 million subscribers to Netflix's global 220 million customer base. With financial sanctions stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many observers see this diminishing customer base drastically hurting net subscriber gains.
A report from market research firm Kantar showed that 1.5 million streaming accounts have been abanded in Britain during the first quarter. The firm said Netflix and Amazon Prime had stickier products compared with Disney+ and Apple TV and that most households deciding to cancel their streaming plans were making the decision due to higher inflation, especially higher energy costs. In March the UK experienced its highest bout of inflation in 30 years.
A report in The Daily Mail estimates that Netflix loses out on $6.25 billion every year in revenue due to password sharing. Citibank estimates password sharing may cost the streaming industry about $25 billion a year in total. Last month, Netflix announced it will soon begin charging subscribers for shared passwords. It is rolling out a campaign to allow users to add additional profiles for $3 a month, but thus far the strategy is only in place in Costa Rica, Chile and Peru. During the earnings call on Tuesday, investors will look for more color on how this strategy is working. A successful result would mean incremental increases in revenue worldwide.
NFLX key statistics
|Market Cap
|$151 billion
|Price/Earnings
|30
|Price/Sales
|5
|Price/Book
|9
|Enterprise Value
|$164 billion
|Operating Margin
|21%
|Profit Margin
|
17%
|52-week high
|$700.99
|52-week low
|$329.82
|Short Interest
|2%
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy, $503.36
Netflix Stock Forecast: NFLX bulls focus on $385
In early premarket trading on Tuesday, NFLX stock is sitting just below support at $338. The range low is at $329.82 from mid-March, as can be seen on the weekly chart below, but dropping much further below $338 is a bad sign heading into earnings. NFLX bulls needs a big win here. If subscriber growth is good enough and the guidance impresses, then bulls can expect a straight shot up to the supply zone stretching from $385 to $396. This area has acted as both support and resistance for at least three years now, reaching back to at least April 2019. Once again it should act as at least momentary resistance and therefore serves well as a bullish target.
Support at $290 from March 2020 is the major support point in the case of a major earnings miss. The weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) below 30 speaks to a massively oversold period for Netflix and could signify that now is a attractive point of entry. Above $396, $459 is the next major price level for resistance, but current market sentiment means NFLX is unlikely to reach here for some time.
NFLX 1-week chart
