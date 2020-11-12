Moody’s: Japan's debt burden to reach 230% of GDP in FY2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Following its report on the Chinese economy released earlier this week, Moody’s Investors Services published a fresh credit review on Japan, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Key findings

“Japan's credit profile balances fundamental external and economic strengths against escalating public debt.”

“Japan's general government debt is expected to jump to around 230% of GDP in fiscal 2020 from roughly 206% in fiscal 2019.”

Market reaction

USD/JPY was last seen trading at 105.28, down 0.12% on a daily basis.