Japan’s Suzuki: Closely watching FX market moves with strong sense of urgency

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki is back on the wires, via Reuters, continuing with the verbal intervention, as the Yen approaches 151.00 against the US Dollar.
Key quotes
Closely watching forex market moves with strong sense of urgency.
Will not comment on FX level.
Important for currencies to move stably reflecting fundamentals.
Made no comment, when asked about intervention.
Forex stability is important.
