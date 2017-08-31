Japan’s Abe: Brexit talks have to provide transparency

Japan’s Abe: Brexit talks have to provide transparencyBy Dhwani Mehta
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe is out on the wires now, via Reuters, speaking at a joint press conference held after the UK PM May and Abe concluded their talks.
Key Points:
UK is in the midst of great change
Departure from EU has to be successful
Brexit talks have to provide transparency
Have trust in UK after Brexit
