Japanese Yen hits one-week high against USD amid divergent BoJ-Fed expectations

- The Japanese Yen appreciates for the third successive day against the USD on Thursday.
- Expectations for an imminent shift in the BoJ’s policy stance act as a tailwind for the JPY.
- The post-FOMC USD selling bias drags the USD/JPY pair to the 142.00 neighbourhood.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) hit a fresh weekly high against the US Dollar (USD) during the Asian session on Thursday in reaction to a report that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) may exit its negative rate policy sooner than anticipated, between January and March. In contrast, the Federal Reserve (Fed) flagged the end of its policy-tightening campaign and struck a dovish tone for the year ahead at the end of a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. This led to the overnight slump in the US Treasury bond yields, which continues to undermine the buck and drags the USD/JPY pair to the 142.00 neighbourhood.
That said, an extension of the risk-on rally across the global equity markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) recording a fresh record high after January 2022, keeps a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven JPY. This, in turn, assists the USD/JPY pair to recover a few pips from the daily trough. Any meaningful recovery, however, remains elusive on the back of the divergent BoJ-Fed policy expectations. Moving ahead, the central bank bonanza could infuse some volatility in the markets and influence the JPY ahead of the release of the US Retail Sales data later today.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Japanese Yen benefits from hopes for a hawkish BoJ pivot and dovish Fed-inspired USD fall
- Expectations for an imminent shift in the BoJ's policy stance boost the Japanese Yen, which, along with the post-FOMC US Dollar selling bias, drags the USD/JPY pair closer to the 142.00 mark during the Asian session on Thursday.
- A piece in Japanese media suggests that the Bank of Japan might be unwilling to go in the opposite direction if central banks in the US and Europe place rate cuts on the table and decide to exit negative rates between January and March.
- The Federal Reserve left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% range at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday and also acknowledged that inflation has eased, implying that interest rate increases have come to an end.
- Earlier in the day, data from the US showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) remained unchanged in November, providing further evidence that inflation continues to meander down toward the Fed's average annual 2% target.
- The Fed's updated economic projections, which included the so-called "dot plot", signalled that lower borrowing costs are on the cards and now expect interest rates to fall to 4.6%, suggesting a cumulative 0.75% rate cut next year.
- In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is not likely to hike further and that it is very focused on not making the mistake of keeping rates too high for too long.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond touched its lowest level since August after the Fed decision, while the two-year US Treasury yield, which reflects rate expectations, tumbled to its weakest level since early July.
- Data released this Thursday showed that Japan Machinery Orders, which is seen as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 0.7% in October, beating consensus estimates for a modest decline.
- Traders now look to the latest monetary policy updates by major central banks in Europe for short-term opportunities ahead of the US monthly Retail Sales, expected to fall for the second successive month, by 0.1% in November.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY needs to consolidate around 200-day SMA before the next leg down amid slightly oversold RSI
From a technical perspective, spot prices continue to show some resilience below the very important 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart has just started flashing slightly oversold conditions and warrants caution for bearish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest bounce before positioning for an extension of the recent sharp pullback from the 152.00 neighbourhood, or the YTD peak touched in November.
In the meantime, the 142.00 round figure might continue to act as immediate support ahead of the 141.60 area, or the multi-month low touched last week. Some follow-through selling below the latter will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and make the USD/JPY pair vulnerable to challenge the 141.00 mark. The downward trajectory could get extended further towards the 140.40 intermediate support before spot prices eventually drop to the 140.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, any attempted recovery is likely to confront stiff resistance near the 143.00 round figure. That said, a sustained strength beyond could trigger a short-covering rally and allow the USD/JPY pair to reclaim the 144.00 mark. The latter should act as a key pivotal point, which if cleared decisively should pave the way for a further appreciating move, towards the 145.00 psychological mark en route to the 145.50-145.60 resistance and the 146.00 round figure.
Japanese Yen price this week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|CAD
|AUD
|JPY
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-1.23%
|-0.72%
|-0.75%
|-1.87%
|-1.88%
|-1.51%
|-1.22%
|EUR
|1.22%
|0.52%
|0.48%
|-0.63%
|-0.64%
|-0.29%
|0.01%
|GBP
|0.72%
|-0.52%
|-0.03%
|-1.15%
|-1.16%
|-0.79%
|-0.50%
|CAD
|0.75%
|-0.48%
|0.02%
|-1.12%
|-1.12%
|-0.75%
|-0.47%
|AUD
|1.83%
|0.63%
|1.13%
|1.10%
|-0.01%
|0.36%
|0.64%
|JPY
|1.85%
|0.64%
|1.05%
|1.11%
|0.01%
|0.36%
|0.65%
|NZD
|1.49%
|0.27%
|0.78%
|0.75%
|-0.36%
|-0.37%
|0.29%
|CHF
|1.19%
|-0.02%
|0.48%
|0.45%
|-0.66%
|-0.67%
|-0.30%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends Fed-inspired rally above 0.6700 after Aussie jobs data
AUD/USD is extending its upsurge above 0.6700 on Thursday, delivering its strongest performance in four months, despite mixed Australian jobs data. The pair continues to gainand amid an ongoing US Dollar decline, following a dovish Fed pause.
EUR/USD retakes 1.0900, as focus shifts to ECB
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, looking to build on Wednesday's hard rebound after the Federal Reserve (Fed) pivoted into a path toward rate cuts after months of towing the “higher for longer” line. ECB policy decision is next in focus.
Gold gains traction above $2,000 as dovish Fed comments weaken US Dollar
Gold surges above $2,000 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The weaker US Dollar and Treasury yield after the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting boost the yellow metal. The XAU/USD price is trading at $2,020, up 0.16% on the day.
BONK price rallies 30% in a day as Coinbase announces potential listing of the meme coin
BONK price had a bullish day as the Solana-based meme coin found support from the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase. The meme coin is now set to gain support from the platform and could potentially be listed if it reaches a significant number of traders.
Santa rally shifts into high gear in off-to-the-races
The unexpected Fed shift resonated harmoniously with investors as the "rallying cry" was heard from every corner of global financial markets. The Santa rally shifted into high gear in off-to-the-races fashion as Treasury yields bound towards 4 %, and equities surged as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq saw a robust 1.4% rally.