Japanese Yen languishes near YTD low, bears remain cautious amid softer USD

The Japanese Yen (JPY) trades with a mild positive bias against its American counterpart through the early European session on Tuesday, albeit lacks follow-through and remains well within the striking distance of the YTD low touched the previous day. Reports that a Chinese sovereign fund vowed to conduct more buying led to some stability in the equity markets and turn out to be a key factor capping gains for the safe-haven JPY. Furthermore, the US Dollar (USD) profit-taking slide from almost a three-month peak remains shallow amid growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates higher for longer in the wake of a still resilient economy. This, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the USD/JPY pair.
That said, the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) hawkish tilt earlier this month, signalling conviction on hitting inflation goal and setting the stage to pull interest rates out of negative territory at its upcoming meetings in March or April, acts as a tailwind for the JPY. This, along with worries about geopolitical tensions stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and slowing economic growth in China, should help limit losses for the JPY and cap any meaningful appreciating move for the USD/JPY pair. This warrants some caution before placing aggressive directional bets in the absence of any relevant market-moving economic releases from the US. That said, speeches by influential FOMC members might infuse volatility and provide a fresh impetus to the pair.
Technical Analysis: USD/JPY bulls await a breakout through the 148.75-148.80 multiple-tops barrier
From a technical perspective, bulls need to wait for a sustained breakout through the 148.75-148.80 multiple-tops resistance before placing fresh bets. Given that oscillators on the daily chart are holding comfortably in the positive territory and still far from being in the overbought zone, some follow-through buying beyond the 149.00 round figure will set the stage for additional gains. The USD/JPY pair might then aim back to reclaim the 150.00 psychological mark with some intermediate resistance near the 149.60-149.70 region.
On the flip side, the 148.00 mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. Any further decline is more likely to attract fresh buyers and remain limited near the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), currently pegged near the 147.60-147.55 zone. A convincing break below the latter, however, might prompt aggressive technical selling and drag the USD/JPY pair below the 147.00 mark, towards the next relevant support near the 146.75-146.70 region. The downfall could extend further towards the 146.40 zone en route to sub-146.00 levels, or last week's swing low.
Japanese Yen FAQs
What key factors drive the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
How do the decisions of the Bank of Japan impact the Japanese Yen?
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The current BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy, based on massive stimulus to the economy, has caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process has exacerbated more recently due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which have opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation.
How does the differential between Japanese and US bond yields impact the Japanese Yen?
The BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supports a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favors the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen.
How does broader risk sentiment impact the Japanese Yen?
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
