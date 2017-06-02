Ipsos Mori survey: Brexit already having negative effect on UK businesses

Ipsos Mori conducted a survey of senior executives from more than 100 of the largest 500 British companies, and found out that Business is already suffering from Brexit, FT reports.

Key Points:

58 per cent felt last year’s vote was already having a negative effect on their business

Just 11 per cent found the Brexit decision had meant a positive impact while nearly a third

31 per cent thought it had made no difference to their company

Ben Page, chief executive of Ipsos Mori, noted, “Business in this country is already feeling the pain of the economic upheaval of leaving the EU. There is no sign that this is likely to ease this year.”