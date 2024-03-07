Gold prices rose in India on Thursday, according to data from India's Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
Gold price stood at 64,867 Indian Rupees (INR) per 10 grams, up INR 447 compared with the INR 64,420 it cost on Wednesday.
As for futures contracts, Gold prices increased to INR 65,475 per 10 gms from INR 65,178 per 10 gms.
Prices for Silver futures contracts increased to INR 74,246 per kg from INR 74,138 per kg.
|Major Indian city
|Gold Price
|Ahmedabad
|67,215
|Mumbai
|66,840
|New Delhi
|66,875
|Chennai
|67,230
|Kolkata
|67,010
Global Market Movers: Comex Gold price keeps rallying on Fed rate cut bets, softer risk tone
- Bets that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in June, along with geopolitical risks and China's economic woes, lifted the non-yielding Comex Gold price to a record high on Wednesday.
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell told US lawmakers on Wednesday that if the economy evolves broadly as expected, the central bank can be expected to cut its benchmark interest rates later this year.
- The current market pricing indicates a greater chance, around 70% for a June Fed rate cut, which dragged the yield on the 10-year US government bond to a one-month low on Wednesday.
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he had penciled in two rate cuts in 2024 and added that he may reduce the number of cuts amid the incoming stronger macro data.
- The uncertainty about the Fed's rate-cut path, meanwhile, keeps the US Dollar close to its lowest level since early February and should continue to act as a tailwind for the precious metal.
- Three crew members were killed in a Houthi missile strike on a cargo ship off southern Yemen, marking the first fatalities since the Iran-backed group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.
- This raises the risk of a further escalation of military actions in the Middle East and supports prospects for an extension of the well-established short-term uptrend for the safe-haven commodity.
- Traders now look to the release of the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony for some impetus ahead of the US NFP report on Friday.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades sideways near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcement
EUR/USD keeps its range at around 1.0900 in the European session on Thursday, of the six-week highs. The US Dollar continues to suffer from dovish Fed Chair Powell's testimony, supporting the pair ahead of the ECB policy announcements.
Gold price consolidates near record high ahead of US data
Gold price is holding positive traction near $2,160, consolidating near the record high in the European session. Increased bets on a June Fed rate cut following Fed Chair Powell's testimony are weighing on the US Dollar while boding well for the non-yielding Gold price.
GBP/USD stays firm near 1.2750, awaits US data
GBP/USD is posting moderate gains to trade near 1.2750 in European trading on Thursday. The upside in the pair is sponsored by the weaker US Dollar and encouraging news from the UK Spring Budget. US data and more Powell awaited.
Has Tesla secretly bought more Bitcoin?
The electric car company Tesla has allegedly purchased around 1,000 BTC, or at least that’s what the chatter is on social media. But a closer look at the source of these rumors reveals that it could be nothing but a case of misinterpretion.
European Central Bank Decision Preview: Interest rates expected to remain unchanged as inflation weakens
Economists are expecting the ECB to keep its three key interest rates steady, with the benchmark Deposit Rate at 4.0%, following the conclusion of the Governing Council’s March monetary policy meeting.