Imperial College's London's vaccine candidate moves on to next phase

After receiving successful results during the initial phase with 15 volunteers, Imperial College London's COVID-19 vaccine candidate is ready for the next phase, Imperial College London announced in a press release.

"In this next phase of the trial, 105 participants aged 18-75 will be randomised to receive their first shot of one of three doses of the vaccine at a west London facility, followed by a booster four weeks later," the statement read. "The three arms of the study are blinded, so neither participant nor clinical staff will know which dose they have received."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.52% on the day at 6,282.