Gold: Sidelined in Asia amid rise in US yields

- Gold's recovery from two-week lows has stalled around $1,520 in Asia.
- An uptick in the US bond yields is likely hurting the zero-yielding yellow metal.
- The US 10-year yield is trading at the highest level since Aug. 22.
Gold is trading in a sideways manner around $1,520 in Asia, having dropped 2.14% on Thursday, the biggest single-day drop since Nov. 11, 2016.
The safe-haven metal is struggling to extend the recovery from the two-week low of $1,506 reached on Thursday as the US 10-year yield is on the rise.
As of writing, the benchmark yield is trading at 1.58%, representing a two basis point gain on the day. More importantly, the yield is currently hovering at the highest level since Aug. 23. A rise in bond yields makes the zero-yield yellow metal unattractive.
Further, the haven demand has weakened, courtesy of renewed US-China trade optimism and the resulting rally in the US stocks. The S&P 500 index to its highest level since the end of July Thursday.
Currently, the futures on the S&P 500 are reporting 0.27% gains. The US yields, therefore, could continue to rise during the day ahead, keeping the yellow metal under pressure.
The Dollar Index, gold's biggest nemesis, is also showing signs of life, having created a long-tailed candle on Thursday. The index is currently trading at 98.44.
All-in-all, Gold risks falling back to the two-week low of $1,506 hit yesterday and could extend the decline to $1,500.
Technical charts are biased bearish
Thursday's 2.14% drop validated the bearish divergence of the relative strength index. The moving average convergence divergence histogram is also reporting bearish conditions with a below-zero print. Further, the 5- and 10-day moving averages have produced a bearish crossover.
So, a drop to $1,492 (Aug. 22 low) could be in the offing in the short-term.
Technical levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1518
|Today Daily Change
|-1.57
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|1519.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1519.92
|Daily SMA50
|1463.9
|Daily SMA100
|1387.8
|Daily SMA200
|1338.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1553.05
|Previous Daily Low
|1509.45
|Previous Weekly High
|1554.63
|Previous Weekly Low
|1517.38
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1526.11
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1536.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1501.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1483.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1457.7
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1544.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1570.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1588.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains post-ISM non-manufacturing report
US Services activity was much better than anticipated in August, leading to a nice dollar’s recovery. EUR/USD retreated from 1.1084, now struggling to retain the green in the 1.1030 price zone. Eyes now turning toward the NFP report.
GBP/USD: Looks north with double bottom breakout
GBP/USD closed above 1.2310 (Aug. 27 high) on Thursday, confirming a double bottom breakout on the daily chart. A double bottom breakout is a bullish reversal pattern.
USD/JPY holds the 107 handle in Tokyo opening hour ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY was rising overnight from 106.40 to 107.23 which was a one-month high with a bounce in US stocks and a recovery in US data, a welcome surprise following the disappointment in the IS ISM manufacturing data.
Gold refrains from further declines below 2-week low as traders adjust risk preferences
Having slumped more than 2% the previous day, Gold prices are taking a break near two-week low while trading around $1,518 amid initial Asian session on Friday. Cautious mode on ahead of the key data/events.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Against all odds
Non-farm payrolls are expected add 158,000 new workers in August after May’s gain of 164,000. The unemployment rate is predicted to be unchanged at 3.7%. August payrolls predicted to be at trend.