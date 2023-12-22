- Gold price hits a near three-week high amid bets for an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Gold price (XAU/USD) gains some positive traction for the second straight day – also marking the fourth day of a positive move in the previous five – and climbs to a near three-week high on Friday. The precious metal sticks to its modest intraday gains through the first half of the European session, albeit lacks follow-through as traders seem more clarity over the timing of when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will begin cutting rates in 2024.
Hence, the focus remains on the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, which will influence the Fed's future policy decisions and provide a fresh directional impetus to the non-yielding Gold price. In the run-up to the key data risk, bets that the US central bank pivot away from its hawkish stance early next year keep the US Dollar (USD) depressed near a multi-month low and lend some support to the XAU/USD.
Meanwhile, the current market pricing indicates a greater chance of a Fed rate cut move as early as March 2024 and 155 basis points (bps) of easing by the end of next year. This, along with the prospects of a global rate-cutting cycle, suggests that the path of least resistance for the Gold price remains to the upside. Nevertheless, the XAU/USD remains on track to register modest gains for the second week in a row.
Technical Analysis: Gold price bulls might aim to test the next relevant hurdle near the $2,072-2,073 area
From a technical perspective, a move beyond the $2,047-2,048 region could be seen as a breakout through over a one-week-old consolidative trading range and favours bullish traders. This comes on the back of the occurrence of a golden cross, with the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) crossing the 200-day SMA from below, and supports prospects for additional gains. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and further validate the near-term constructive outlook. Hence, a subsequent strength towards the next relevant hurdle, around the $2,072-2,073 region, looks like a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended further and allow the Gold price to reclaim the $2,100 round figure.
On the flip side, weakness below the aforementioned trading range resistance breakpoint could drag the XAU/USD back to the $2,028-2,027 region en route to the $2,017 horizontal support. A convincing break below the latter might prompt some technical selling and make the Gold price vulnerable to accelerate the slide towards the $2,000 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the 50-day SMA, currently around the $1,994 area, below which the downward trajectory could get extended further towards last week's swing low, around the $1,973 region, en route to a technically significant 200-day SMA, near the $1,958 zone.
Economic Indicator
United States Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: 12/22/2023 13:30:00 GMT
Frequency: Monthly
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
Why it matters to traders
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
