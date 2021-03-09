Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD witnessed some short-covering on Tuesday and staged a goodish bounce from nine-month lows

Is gold now replaying 2010-2012?
The 2019-2021 gold chart is disturbingly similar to that of 2010-2012, but it does not have to be the harbinger of a bear market.
Many ancient cultures saw history as cyclical. According to this view, society passes through repeated cycles. Can this apply to gold as well? I’m not referring here to the simple fact that we have both bull and bear markets in the precious metals –" I refer here to the observation that gold’s price pattern seen in 2019-2021 mirrors that of 2010-2012. Please take a look at the chart below.
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD jumps to three-day tops, around $1720 level
Gold built on its goodish intraday positive move and climbed to three-day tops, around the $1720 region during the early North American session.
A sharp pullback in the US Treasury bond yields turned out to be a key factor extending support to the non-yielding yellow metal. Retreating US bond yields prompted some US dollar profit-taking, which, in turn, provided an additional boost to the dollar-denominated commodity.
From a technical perspective, oversold RSI on the daily chart remained supportive of the short-covering bounce. Moreover, oscillators on hourly charts have been gaining some positive traction and support prospects for further recovery from nine-month lows touched on Monday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.