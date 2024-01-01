Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds positive ground above $2,060, focus on US PMI data

- Gold price gains ground near $2,065 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
- The US Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) arrived at 46.9 in December vs. 55.8 prior, worse than expected.
- The chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping made vague comments about supporting the economy.
- The US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is due on Tuesday.
Gold price (XAU/USD) begins the first trading day of 2024 on a positive note during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The uptick of yellow metal is supported by the softer US Dollar (USD) and the positive development surrounding China’s economic stimulus measure. Gold price currently trades around $2,065, up 0.19% on the day.
That being said, the large anticipation that the US economy could enter a recession and the potential rate cuts from the Federal Reserve (Fed) weigh on the Greenback and lift USD-denominated commodities. Investors will closely watch the December jobs data on Friday, including US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). The NFP figure is expected to show an increase of 163K in December versus 199K in November. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to climb to 3.8%, while December’s Average Hourly Earnings are expected to grow 0.3% MoM. If the report shows weaker-than-expected data, this could exert some selling pressure on the Greenback.
On Friday, the US Chicago Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) came in at 46.9 in December from the previous reading of 55.8, worse than the market expectation of 51.0.
On Sunday, the Chairman of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping made vague comments about supporting the economy. Jinping stated that the government will consolidate and enhance the positive trend of economic recovery and achieve stable and long-term economic growth. He added that the authorities must deepen reform, improve confidence in growth, and make more efforts to promote education, science, and technology and cultivate talents.
Gold traders will keep an eye on the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, due later on Tuesday. Later this week, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes will be a closely watched event ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report on Friday. Traders will take cues from data and find trading opportunities around the gold price.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|2064.66
|Today Daily Change
|1.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|2063.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2033.36
|Daily SMA50
|2006.24
|Daily SMA100
|1955.25
|Daily SMA200
|1960.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2074.85
|Previous Daily Low
|2058.28
|Previous Weekly High
|2088.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|2052.98
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2064.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2068.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2056.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2048.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|2039.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2072.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2082.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2089.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
