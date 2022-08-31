Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD declines towards $1,700 on hawkish Fed bets, US NFP eyed

- Gold price is expected to extend its weakness to near $1,700.00 on hawkish Fed bets.
- A decline in US ADP employment data failed to weaken the DXY.
- The US NFP is seen lower at 300k vs. 528k reported earlier.
Gold price (XAU/USD) has displayed a less-confident pullback after hitting a fresh monthly low of $1,709.67 in the late New York session. The precious metal is expected to decline further to near the psychological support of $1,700.00 as investors ignore the weaker employment generation numbers and focus on more restrictive monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Ahead of more comprehensive and considered US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, the unconventional US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has reported 132k new job additions in August in the private sector, much lower than the expectations of 288k. Investors were already expecting a fall in employment generation as big tech boys announced a halt in recruitment or retrenchment at a conference call after the release of second-quarter results.
Going forward, the mega event of US NFP is expected to land at 300k lower than the prior release of 528k. Also, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain unchanged at 3.5%. As bringing price stability is the foremost priority of the Fed, a softening labor market cannot change Fed policymakers' conviction towards hiking interest rates.
Gold technical analysis
Gold prices are declining firmly towards the monthly lows at $1,680.91, recorded on July 21. The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at $1,726.40 and $1,738.32 respectively are scaling towards the south, which adds to the downside filters.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, which indicates more weakness ahead.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1711.06
|Today Daily Change
|-12.94
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|1724
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1765.83
|Daily SMA50
|1761.6
|Daily SMA100
|1815.76
|Daily SMA200
|1836.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1740.6
|Previous Daily Low
|1721.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1765.51
|Previous Weekly Low
|1727.87
|Previous Monthly High
|1814.37
|Previous Monthly Low
|1680.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1728.62
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1733.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1716.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1709.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1697.22
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1736
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1747.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1755.39
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
