- Gold scaled higher through the early European session and shot to a two-week high on Monday.
- The Ukraine crisis, worries about rising inflation continued acting as a tailwind for the commodity.
- The Fed’s hawkish outlook, surging US bond yields might cap gains ahead of the US CPI on Tuesday.
Gold attracted some follow-through buying on Monday and shot to a two-week high during the early part of the European session. Investors remain concerned about the potential economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, which was evident from a generally weaker tone around the equity markets. This, in turn, continued benefitting traditional safe-haven assets and pushed spot prices higher, taking along some short-term trading stops near the $1,950 level. Apart from this, worries that the recent surge in commodity prices will put upward pressure on the already high consumer prices further bolstered the commodity's appeal as a hedge against rising costs. That said, expectations that the Fed would tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace to combat stubbornly high inflation could act as a headwind for the non-yielding yellow metal. Hence, the market focus will remain glued to the latest US CPI report, due for release on Tuesday.
Gold: Key levels to watch
The Technical Confluences Detector shows that spot gold price was flirting with its immediate upside barrier near the $1,958-$1960 region. The said resistance is the convergence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, Bollinger Band one-day Upper and Pivot Point one-week R1. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the $1,966 zone, or the March 23 high, which if cleared should pave the way for additional near-term gains.
On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the $1,940 area, comprising of the Fibonacci 38.2% one day and the Fibonacci 23.6% one week. This is closely followed by the Bollinger Band one-day Middle, around the $1,934 region, which if broken decisively could negate prospects for any further near-term appreciating move.
Here is how it looks on the tool
About Technical Confluences Detector
The TCD (Technical Confluences Detector) is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. If you are a short-term trader, you will find entry points for counter-trend strategies and hunt a few points at a time. If you are a medium-to-long-term trader, this tool will allow you to know in advance the price levels where a medium-to-long-term trend may stop and rest, where to unwind positions, or where to increase your position size.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains near 1.0900
EUR/USD is trading in positive territory at around 1.0900 in the European session on Monday amid a modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. Nevertheless, the risk-averse market environment is making it difficult for the pair to gather bullish momentum. Investors await Fedspeak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, holds above 1.3000
GBP/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 1.3030 after having dropped to 1.2990 earlier in the day. The pair, however, looks vulnerable as safe-haven flows remain in control of financial markets in the European morning.
Gold bulls likely to target $1,966 resistance
Gold scaled higher through the early European session and shot to a two-week high on Monday. The Ukraine crisis, worries about rising inflation continued acting as a tailwind for the commodity.
What Cardano price needs to do to break out to $1.60
Cardano price has suffered a recent pullback, as 3.4 million addresses were underwater. Nevertheless, analysts have predicted a recovery in Cardano price, and set target at $1.60.
Now what do we do about recession?
The data plate is not interesting and no Fed speakers are scheduled. The original trouble-maker, St. Louis Fed Pres Bullard, said he prefers the Fed funds target at 3-3.25% by year-end.