Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to recapture $1,930 as investors see single interest rate hike from Fed

- Gold price is aiming to recapture the crucial resistance of $1,930.00 amid sheer volatility in the USD Index.
- Upcoming quarterly result season is expected to keep US equities under pressure and a stock-selective action would be observed.
- Gold price has attempted a breakout of the downward-sloping trendline plotted from $2,079.76.
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to recapture the immediate resistance of $1,930.00 in the European session. The precious metal is having strength as investors are sticking to only one interest rate hike projection from the Federal Reserve (Fed) by the year-end.
S&P500 futures have posted significant losses in the London session as investors are cautious ahead of United States markets opening after a holiday due to Independence Day. In addition to that, the upcoming quarterly result season is expected to keep equities under pressure and a stock-selective action would be observed.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is showing volatile spikes around 103.00 ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. Investors would look for cues about interest rate guidance. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has started preparing investors for two more interest rate hikes this year. Therefore, relative uncertainty from FOMC minutes could remain shallow.
A volatile action in the Gold price would come after the release of June’s Employment data. According to the estimates, US Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment report is expected to show a decline in the employment addition to 180K vs. the prior addition of 278K.
On Thursday, investors will also keep an eye on the ISM Services PMI data. This week, Manufacturing PMI continued its contraction spell straight for eight months.
Gold technical analysis
Gold price has attempted a breakout of the downward-sloping trendline plotted from May 03 high at $2,079.76 on a four-hour scale. A confirmed breakout would trigger the bullish reversal. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1,922.30 is providing support to the Gold bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is looking to move into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00. An occurrence of the same would trigger the upside momentum.
Gold four-hour chart
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1928.11
|Today Daily Change
|3.29
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1924.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1934.98
|Daily SMA50
|1966.3
|Daily SMA100
|1945.78
|Daily SMA200
|1862.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1930.76
|Previous Daily Low
|1919.94
|Previous Weekly High
|1933.39
|Previous Weekly Low
|1893.01
|Previous Monthly High
|1983.5
|Previous Monthly Low
|1893.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1926.63
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1924.07
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1919.59
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1914.35
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1908.77
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1930.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1935.99
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1941.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
