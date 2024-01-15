Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD advances to near $2,055 as US yields decline

- Gold price gains ground on risk-averse sentiment due to the Red Sea situation.
- Israel-Gaza conflict intensified after Houthi attacked a US Navy vessel.
- US Treasury yields contribute to downward pressure on the US Dollar.
- Barclays revision of the Fed rate cut has changed market sentiment.
Gold prices continue to advance for the third consecutive day on Monday, trading higher and reaching around $2,055 per troy ounce during the Asian session. The upward movement in the price of the yellow metal is attributed to the risk-averse due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, coupled with the speculation regarding potential rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in March.
The concerns over the escalation of the Israel-Gaza conflict have intensified, especially after Iran-led Houthis fired an anti-ship cruise missile at the USS Laboon in the Red Sea on Monday. This development has contributed to increased demand for Gold prices, a traditional safe-haven asset during times of heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Market participants remain vigilant for potential impacts on shipments in the Strait of Hormuz while closely monitoring Iran's response to recent geopolitical developments.
The US Dollar (USD) hovers around 102.40 with a negative bias, influenced by the decline in US Treasury yields, possibly triggered by the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the United States (US). The DXY has trimmed its intraday gains as a result of the drop in US Treasury yields. The 2-year and 10-year yields on US bond coupons trade lower at 4.14% and 3.94%, respectively, at the moment.
Additionally, Barclays revised its forecast on Friday for the first Federal Reserve rate cut, moving it to March from June. This change in outlook has shifted market sentiment towards expectations of an easing monetary policy by the Fed, putting downward pressure on the Greenback. In a note released on Friday, analysts from Barclays expressed their expectation for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to reduce the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points at the March meeting.
XAU/USD: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|2053.82
|Today Daily Change
|6.22
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|2047.6
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|2046.33
|Daily SMA50
|2017.22
|Daily SMA100
|1969.08
|Daily SMA200
|1963.56
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|2062.33
|Previous Daily Low
|2027.46
|Previous Weekly High
|2062.33
|Previous Weekly Low
|2013.38
|Previous Monthly High
|2144.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|1973.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|2049.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|2040.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|2029.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|2010.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1994.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|2064.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|2080.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|2099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades firm above 1.0950 amid light trading
EUR/USD is posting small gains while defending 1.0950 in early Europe on Monday. A broadly softer US Dollar and cautious optimism lend support to the pair. Due to the lack of top-tier economic data and a holiday in the US, risk sentiment is set to play a pivotal role ahead.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.2760 on a softer US Dollar, focus on UK labor data
The GBP/USD treads water near 1.2760 during the European session on Monday, recovering intraday losses as the US Dollar loses ground on the weaker US bond yields, coupled with the softer Producer Price Index (PPI) data from United States (US).
Gold advances to near $2,055 as US yields decline
Gold prices continue to advance for the third consecutive day on Monday, trading higher and reaching around $2,055 per troy ounce. The upward movement in the price of the yellow metal is attributed to the risk-averse due to the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Week ahead: Bitcoin ETF launch, sell-the-news event or bull rally extension?
Despite the Bitcoin spot ETF approval, things are not looking so good for the crypto markets since BTC crashed 12% between January 11 and 12. This move has caused many altcoins to take a beating. Was Bitcoin ETF a “sell the news” event? Is this the cycle top?
A sluggish start to yet another US holiday session
Given the market has moved all in on March's rate cuts after evident pipeline disinflation in the PPI data, traders will be intently focused on Federal Reserve discussions and significant data releases from the world's largest economy this week.