Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood

  • A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Thursday.
  • The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields capped the upside for the commodity.

Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.

The precious metal managed to regain some positive traction on Thursday and moved away from weekly lows, around the $1900 mark set in the previous session. The US dollar languished around its lowest level in nearly three years, which, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors lending some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.

Meanwhile, a Democrat sweep in Georgia’s Senate runoff election raised expectations for more US stimulus measures. Expectations of larger government borrowing pushed the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield further beyond 1.0% mark, to the highest level since March and kept a lid on any strong gains for the non-yielding yellow metal.

Apart from this, hopes for a strong global economic recovery in 2021 remained supportive of the underlying bullish sentiment in the financial markets. The risk-on flow tends to undermine demand for traditional safe-haven assets and might further collaborate towards capping the upside for the XAU/USD, at least for the time being.

This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of the recent strong positive move witnessed over the past one-and-half-months or so. Market participants now look forward to the US economic releases – usual Initial Weekly Jobless Claims and ISM Services PMI. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment might produce some trading opportunities around the XAU/USD.

Technical levels to watch

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1921.46
Today Daily Change 3.10
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1918.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1880.66
Daily SMA50 1868.64
Daily SMA100 1893.55
Daily SMA200 1836.52
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1959.42
Previous Daily Low 1900.9
Previous Weekly High 1901.02
Previous Weekly Low 1869.32
Previous Monthly High 1906.87
Previous Monthly Low 1775.52
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1923.25
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1937.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 1893.03
Daily Pivot Point S2 1867.71
Daily Pivot Point S3 1834.51
Daily Pivot Point R1 1951.55
Daily Pivot Point R2 1984.75
Daily Pivot Point R3 2010.07

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD retreats as rising US yields bolster dollar

EUR/USD is trading around 1.23 but off the highs. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, amid expectations for broad stimulus under a unified Democratic government. Markets are shrugging off the storming of the Capitol. US data and coronavirus developments are eyed.

GBP/USD under pressure below 1.36 amid UK covid concerns

GBP/USD is trading below 1.36, down on the day. Rising UK coronavirus cases and a slow pace of vaccinations are weighing on sterling, while the dollar is supported by higher yields, following the Democratic sweep of the Senate and upcoming stimulus. 

Gold turns flat, around $1920 area amid risk-on mood

Gold struggled to preserve its intraday gains and moved into the neutral territory, around the $1920 region during the early European session.

Forex Today: Markets shrug off Capitol storming, USD rocked by blue wave, NFP hints eyed

Markets have been shrugging off the storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Investors focus on Democrats' win of the Senate after the elections in Georgia, pushing stocks higher. 

US Dollar Index regains composure near 89.60 ahead of key data

The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have regained some composure and advances to fresh daily highs in the 89.60 region.

