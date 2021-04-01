Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

- Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA.
- Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead.
- Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.
Gold (XAU/USD) is holding the higher ground above the $1700 level, as the recovery from multi-week lows extends into the second day on Thursday.
Adding credence to the ongoing upbeat momentum, a bull flag breakout got confirmed on the hourly chart earlier in the Asian session.
Gold Price Chart: One-hour
The upside break prompted the XAU bulls to regain a strong foothold above the downward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1709.
The next critical barrier for the buyers awaits at $1721, which is the horizontal 200-HMA. Only a sustained move above the latter could unleash additional recovery gains.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies in the overbought territory, as of writing, suggesting weakening upside momentum.
Therefore, gold could likely face rejection at the above-mentioned 200-HMA, with the focus back on the 100-HMA resistance now support.
A break below that cushion, the upward-sloping 21-HMA at $1707 could be challenged.
The $1700 mark could offer the last line of defense for the XAU bulls.
Gold: Additional levels
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1715.38
|Today Daily Change
|10.75
|Today Daily Change %
|0.63
|Today daily open
|1707.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1721.11
|Daily SMA50
|1773.9
|Daily SMA100
|1817.02
|Daily SMA200
|1859.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1715.33
|Previous Daily Low
|1677.98
|Previous Weekly High
|1747.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|1721.69
|Previous Monthly High
|1759.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1676.87
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1701.06
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1692.25
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1685.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1662.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1647.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1722.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1737.67
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1760
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI
GBP/USD has been under some pressure amid fresh dollar strength, as markets digest President Biden's infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and manufacturing PMIS on both sides of the pond are eyed.
Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows
Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.
Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff
Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.
Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady
Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.