Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD needs to recapture 200-HMA at $1721 to unleash further upside

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Gold looks to extend the recovery momentum beyond 200-HMA.
  • Bull flag breakout on the 1H chart suggests more gains ahead.
  • Overbought RSI conditions remain a cause for concern for XAU bulls.

Gold (XAU/USD) is holding the higher ground above the $1700 level, as the recovery from multi-week lows extends into the second day on Thursday.

Adding credence to the ongoing upbeat momentum, a bull flag breakout got confirmed on the hourly chart earlier in the Asian session.

Gold Price Chart: One-hour

The upside break prompted the XAU bulls to regain a strong foothold above the downward-sloping 100-hourly moving average (HMA) at $1709.

The next critical barrier for the buyers awaits at $1721, which is the horizontal 200-HMA. Only a sustained move above the latter could unleash additional recovery gains.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) lies in the overbought territory, as of writing, suggesting weakening upside momentum.

Therefore, gold could likely face rejection at the above-mentioned 200-HMA, with the focus back on the 100-HMA resistance now support.

A break below that cushion, the upward-sloping 21-HMA at $1707 could be challenged.

The $1700 mark could offer the last line of defense for the XAU bulls.

Gold: Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1715.38
Today Daily Change 10.75
Today Daily Change % 0.63
Today daily open 1707.64
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1721.11
Daily SMA50 1773.9
Daily SMA100 1817.02
Daily SMA200 1859.72
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1715.33
Previous Daily Low 1677.98
Previous Weekly High 1747.12
Previous Weekly Low 1721.69
Previous Monthly High 1759.98
Previous Monthly Low 1676.87
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1701.06
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1692.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 1685.3
Daily Pivot Point S2 1662.97
Daily Pivot Point S3 1647.95
Daily Pivot Point R1 1722.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 1737.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 1760

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD struggles under 1.1750 on dollar strength, Europe's covid concerns

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750 as investors worry about France's new lockdown, joining additional restrictions in the old continent. Markets are shrugging off US President Biden's well-telegraphed infrastructure and tax plan. PMIs are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI

GBP/USD pressured towards 1.3750 ahead of UK/US PMI

GBP/USD has been under some pressure amid fresh dollar strength, as markets digest President Biden's infrastructure spending plan. US jobless claims and manufacturing PMIS on both sides of the pond are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows

Gold forms a double-bottom near $1677-76 region, March lows

Gold survived the first test of YTD lows touched on March 8 and staged a goodish rebound on Wednesday, snapping two days of the losing streak. The upbeat US economic outlook underpinned the USD and might cap the upside.

Gold News

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano achieves “block production decentralization” as ADA price eyes 40% liftoff

Cardano blockchain takes a giant leap as block production gets successfully decentralized. ADA price could get a massive boost from this and continue its uptrend. A blockchain development and research company, IOHK, announced late Wednesday that Cardano’s block production was fully decentralized.

Read more

Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady

Why are DISCB shares up so much? Discovery B shares spike 90% as A remains steady

Shares in Discovery Inc have been in the headlights of traders lately as Discovery was rumoured to be one of the positions caught up in the Archegos debacle. Discovery A shares (DISCA) dumped from $78 to $35 as the hedge fund mess unfolded.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures