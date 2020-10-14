Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD looks firmer around $1,900/oz

  • Gold prices regain traction and hover around the $1,900 area.
  • Weekly support seems to have turned up in the $1,880 zone.
  • US stimulus bill, pandemic take centre stage on Wednesday.

Prices of the ounce troy of the precious metal regain part of the ground lost following Tuesday’s sharp pullback and manage to reclaim the key $1,900 neighbourhood per ounce.

Indeed, the better mood around the precious metal comes after President Trump’s stimulus proposal of $1.8 trillion came in short of expectations according to House Speaker N.Pelosi.

Also adding to the investors’ appetite for the safe haven metal, the delivery of a successful vaccine against the COVID-19 remains elusive following news that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Eli Lilly and Co. (NYSE: LLY) have suspended their trials of their candidate vaccines.

The dollar, in the meantime, trades with a soft bias and also collaborates with the upside momentum in gold.

Gold key levels

As of writing Gold is up 0.64% at $1,903.02 and a breakout of $1,933.28 (monthly high Oct.12) would expose $1992,63 (monthly high Sep1) and finally $2,015.65 (high Aug.18). On the flip side, the next support lines up at $1,882.60 (weekly low Oct.14) followed by $1,873.05 (monthly low Oct.7) and then $1,848.66 (monthly low Sep.24).

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1900.48
Today Daily Change 9.21
Today Daily Change % 0.49
Today daily open 1891.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1902.22
Daily SMA50 1935.85
Daily SMA100 1866.11
Daily SMA200 1747.88
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1925.48
Previous Daily Low 1886.58
Previous Weekly High 1930.62
Previous Weekly Low 1873.01
Previous Monthly High 1992.42
Previous Monthly Low 1848.82
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1901.44
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1910.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1876.74
Daily Pivot Point S2 1862.21
Daily Pivot Point S3 1837.84
Daily Pivot Point R1 1915.64
Daily Pivot Point R2 1940.01
Daily Pivot Point R3 1954.54

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

