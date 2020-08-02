Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD healthy technical picture eyes 2,000 in the near term

- Gold rips from the impact of COVID-19 as investors seek to hedge against the struggling global financial markets.
- Gold is technically in the hands of the bulls with gains above 2,000 still in the sight glass despite the recent retreat.
After gold hit levels above the former resistance at 1,800, the bullish case to 2,000 became apparent. This was reinforced by the impact of COVID-19 on global financial markets with most investors moving their holdings to the precious metal in order to hedge against the falling prices. Markets such as stocks have continued to suffer greatly even as the fight against Coronavirus intensifies.
Recently, the world’s most precious metal hit highs close to 2,000 before retreating to find support at 1,940 as covered in the price analysis on Saturday. Most analysts believe that consolidation is the way to go before gold makes its case above 2,000. In this case, there are a number of support areas including 1,960, 1,940 as well as 1,920.
From a technical point of view, XAU/USD is looking towards a week filled with action, especially with the RSI hitting the overbought region. The indicator is a metric to watch as it would help pinpoint the direction gold would take in the new week’s trading. Note that, there is high congestion of sellers at 1,980 but a massive breakout awaits gold on overcoming the psychological hurdle at 2,000.
XAU/USD weekly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count 251 vs previous 251 (exp 245). WTI prices pick back up after the data but the price remains 0.10% lower on Friday. On the 4-hour chart, the price has now stalled at USD 40.40 per barrel.