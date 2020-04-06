Gold Price Analysis: Recovery rally looks exhausted on Hanging Man candle

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • Gold's weekly chart is flashing signs of bull fatigue. 
  • A move above the preceding week's high is needed to revive the bullish view. 

Gold's recovery rally from the March low of $1,451 looks exhausted, according to last week's inside bar hanging man candle. 

An inside bar occurs when prices trading within the preceding period's high and low and is indicative of bull fatigue when it appears after a notable price rise, which is the case here. The hanging man candle, which comprises a small red body and a long lower wick, also indicates buyer exhaustion. 

As a result, a pullback to $1,600 or lower could be seen this week. At press time, the yellow metal is sidelined around $1,619 per ounce. 

On the higher side, a move above the previous week's high of $1,638 is needed to revive the bullish setup and open the doors to a re-test of $1,700.

Weekly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1620.64
Today Daily Change 2.42
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1618.22
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1582.5
Daily SMA50 1592.91
Daily SMA100 1548.81
Daily SMA200 1514.05
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1626.17
Previous Daily Low 1606.62
Previous Weekly High 1636.13
Previous Weekly Low 1568.46
Previous Monthly High 1703.27
Previous Monthly Low 1451.3
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1618.7
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1614.09
Daily Pivot Point S1 1607.84
Daily Pivot Point S2 1597.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 1588.29
Daily Pivot Point R1 1627.39
Daily Pivot Point R2 1636.55
Daily Pivot Point R3 1646.94

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

