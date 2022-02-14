GME Stock Price: Gamestop continues to rebound even as markets tumble to close the week

- NYSE:GME gained 1.45% during Monday’s trading session.
- GameStop Apes are still hoping for another short squeeze.
- GameStop might need more than just its NFT Marketplace to save the company.
NYSE:GME closed out the week strong despite the broader markets tumbling during Friday’s session. Shares of GameStop gained 1.45% and closed the trading session at $124.25. The stock has rallied as of late after briefly touching below $100.00 per share for the first time since before the short squeeze in January of 2021. All three major indices closed the session lower as reports of an impending Russian attack on Ukraine sent stocks reeling. The White House reported that it anticipated Russian forces to move on Ukraine at some point during the next couple of weeks before the Beijing Winter Olympic Games are over.
Stay up to speed with hot stocks' news!
GameStop apes have quietly been biding their time over the past few months, as the lead meme stock continues to make lower lows. Now, a year after the original Reddit short squeeze, GameStop once again has a short percentage of about 23%. While it’s not quite the same level as last year, 23% is still a higher than normal percentage for any stock. Could GameStop apes be planning another short squeeze? Or is this just wishful thinking now for a meme stock movement that has long-lost any sort of momentum.
GME stock news
GameStop and its apes are hopeful that the recently announced NFT marketplace will be enough to help save the long-term prospects of the company. Video game retail is obviously heading towards an entirely digital space, and with online stores built directly into consoles, there isn’t much of a need for the industry moving forward. Is the NFT marketplace partnership with Immutable X enough to save GameStop? Perhaps in the short-term, but for GameStop to stay relevant it will need to hope that NFTs also stay relevant for the foreseeable future.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1300, eyes on central bank speakers
EUR/USD continues to edge lower and tests 1.1300 on Monday as the risk-averse market environment allows the dollar to preserve its strength. Investors keep a close eye on Russia-Ukraine headlines while awaiting speeches by ECB President Lagarde and Fed's Bullard.
GBP/USD: Bears eye 1.3500 on Brexit and Ukraine risks
GBP/USD is grinding lower towards 1.3500, as the US dollar holds the recent gains amid stabilizing Treasury yields. Brexit fears stay on the table over NI deadlock. The Russia-Ukraine geopolitical risks remain in the spotlight.
Gold eyes a rally towards $1,878 amid Ukraine tensions
Gold price is taking a breather after a blistering $40 rally seen on Friday, which drove the bright metal to the highest level in three months at $1,866. Reports about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine this week roiled markets and triggered a massive flight to safety into gold price.
Ethereum-killer Cardano might crash 20% as ADA revisits a support level twice
Cardano price failed to sustain its uptrend, resulting in a 37% correction over the past month. ADA could crash 20% to $0.80 if the $1 psychological level fails to hold up.
Alibaba sinks as Ukraine pressure sends fear through markets
NYSE:BABA fell alongside the broader markets on Friday as higher than expected inflation rates and an impending attack on Ukraine weighed on investors.