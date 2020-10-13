Germany’s Roth: We want a Brexit deal but are prepared for a no-deal outcome as well

“We want a Brexit deal but are prepared for a no-deal outcome as well,” said Germany's Europe Minister Michael Roth on Tuesday, adding that they are working very hard to reach a deal that is acceptable for both sides.

Additional quotes

“We are at a very critical stage in negotiations with the UK.”

“We expect substantial progress from the UK on level playing field, fisheries.”

His comments come ahead of the European Union (EU) Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier’s briefing to the EU ministers later on today on the state of negotiations.

Market reaction

Amid a sharp pullback in the US dollar, GBP/USD is recovering from daily low to regain 1.3050, as we write.