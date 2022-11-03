- The British Pound tanks more than 200 pips weighed by BoE’s Governor Bailey, saying that rates would be lower than market expectations.
- The American Dollar continues to rise against most G8 currencies, bolstered by Fed commentary and US Services PMI.
- GBPUSD traders brace for the October US Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday.
The GBPUSD continues to drop during Thursday’s North American session, following rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Federal Reserve (Fed), lifting overnight rates by 75 bps. However, the interest rate differential favors the American Dollar to the detriment of the Pound Sterling. At the time of writing, the GBP/USD is trading at 1.1163, plunging to fresh two-week lows, down almost 2%.
The BoE Governor Bailey pushed back against peaking rates around 5%, and the GBPUSD sank
The BoE’s decision further than to help the British Pound weakened the currency, as the central bank pushed back against market expectations to hike the Bank Rate towards 5%. The BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said, “Further increases in Bank Rate may be required for a sustainable return of inflation to target, albeit to a peak lower than priced into financial markets.” The central bank added that the UK economy entered a recession in the three months through September, with output falling an estimated 0.5%. The BoE expects a “long-lasting recession” will hit the UK, and the duration would depend on how high the BoE hike rates.
In addition, the lack of a fiscal plan, as the new Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak delayed Chancellor’s James Hunt plan, as Sunak, a previous finance minister, wants to have some input regarding the UK’s new budget.
The US Dollar extends its gains propelled by upbeat US economic data
Elsewhere, the US Dollar remains underpinned by the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish commentary, saying that rates would be higher than September’s forecast. Data-wise, the US economic calendar revealed that business activity in the services sector, as reported by the ISM, decelerated to 54.4 from 56.7 in September, suggesting the economy is cooling. Concerning the US labor market, the US Department of Labor reported Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending on October 28 were lower than expected and rose by 217K vs. 220K forecasts
GBPUSD Key Technical Levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1171
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0221
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.94
|Today daily open
|1.1392
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1309
|Daily SMA50
|1.136
|Daily SMA100
|1.1715
|Daily SMA200
|1.2336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1388
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1456
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1497
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1155
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1509
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1626
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1686
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD rebounds from two-week lows, stays below 0.9800
EURUSD has managed to stage a rebound after having touched its lowest level in two weeks at 0.9730 earlier in the day. With the dollar preserving its strength following the latest data releases, however, the pair stays in negative territory below 0.9800.
GBPUSD looks to stabilize above 1.1200 on Super Thursday
GBPUSD is trying to stabilize above 1.1200 after having slumped to the 1.1150 area earlier in the day. The BoE raised its policy rate by 75 bps as expected but noted that the peak rate was likely to be lower than 5.2% priced in markets, triggering a Sterling selloff.
Gold dangerously close to the year’s low
Gold flirted with the 2022 low of $1,614.81 during the European morning, falling to $1,616.52 as the dollar retained its post-Fed strength. Demand for the American currency cooled a bit following the US opening and mixed US data.
Solana price can hit $40 if SOL bulls reclaim this level
Solana price has recovered above a crucial support level, indicating a higher chance of an upward move. Investors need to wait for a push above another significant hurdle, which will open the path for bulls to move higher.
Harbour sets aside $400m in respect of windfall tax
The Harbour Energy share price has seen mixed fortunes since the shares dropped from the highs seen back in April, after the government’s announcement of a windfall tax on UK profits for oil and gas companies.