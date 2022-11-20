GBPUSD builds cushion around 1.1900 as focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data

- GBPUSD is cementing a cushion below 1.1900 ahead of US Durable Goods data.
- An improvement in US Durable Goods Orders could create more troubles for the Fed ahead.
- UK Hunt is looking for more ways to strengthen its trade relations with the EU.
The GBPUSD pair is building a base marginally below the round-level resistance of 1.1900 in the early Asian session. The Cable is continuously getting cushion around 1.1880 as overall optimism in the market is support bulls while the upside is capped amid uncertainty over the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data.
The market sentiment remained upbeat on Monday despite tensions between North Korea and the US. Going forward, the risk profile is expected to remain solid amid an absence of critical triggers for decisive action. The US dollar index (DXY) is facing pressure around 107.00 after a sheer rebound on Friday from 106.40. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to nearly 3.83% after Federal Reserve (Fed) hiked the target for neutral rates.
Fed policymaker has considered a range of 4.75% - 5.25% as reasonable for the policy rate end-point. She further added that the central bank wants to see a slowdown in the economy to cool down the red-hot inflation.
This week, major action will come after the release of the US Durable Goods Orders data, which will release on Wednesday. As per the estimates, the economic catalyst will remain steady at 0.4% Consistency in demand for durable goods in times when the Fed is struggling to drag the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) could create more vulnerability.
Fed chair Jerome Powell is focusing to cool down red-hot inflation by downsizing overall demand for households as it won’t leave any hope for manufacturers to keep prices stable or higher. Also, sustainability in demand for durable goods indicates that households are banking more on higher interest rate obligations to fulfill the demand of their durable goods.
On the UK front, UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Friday, “I am confident we will be able to remove the vast majority of trade barriers with the European Union (EU) outside the single market.” He further added that “We can find other ways to more than compensate for the advantages of being in the single market,”
Last week, a rebound in monthly UK Retail Sales data failed to pour significant enthusiasm in the Pound Sterling. The monthly Retail Sales landed at 0.6%, against expectations of a flat performance. While the annual data improved to -6.1%.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1888
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03
|Today daily open
|1.1884
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1584
|Daily SMA50
|1.137
|Daily SMA100
|1.1645
|Daily SMA200
|1.2224
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1951
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1858
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2029
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.171
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1893
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.199
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.203
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD: Bears eye a breakout to the downside for the opening sessions
AUDUSD was pressured at the end of last week with the US Dollar gaining slightly making its largest weekly gain in over a month as investors eye rising bond yields as they continued to make bets on the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking path.
EURUSD attempts a rebound near 1.0300 as hawkish ECB bets soar
The EURUSD pair has picked some bids after dropping to near the critical support of 1.0310 in the early Asian session. The asset has sensed buying interest after testing Friday’s low and may focus on risk sentiment for further guidance.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Can a rally in Gold stocks really be bearish?
History tends to repeat itself, and mining stocks appear to be repeating their 2008 performance, which has very interesting implications. Why do I think that gold miners are repeating their 2008 price patterns? Please take a look at the below chart.