GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Aims towards 183.00, as technicals suggest consolidation in the short term

- GBP/JPY experiences gains for the second consecutive day, peaking at a weekly high of 182.95.
- Chikou Span is on the verge of a bullish signal, while flat Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen lines hint at potential subdued movement.
- The 183.00 mark remains pivotal; a breakthrough could lead to testing the YTD high of 184.01.
- Downside risks include supports at 181.37 (August 8 low) and the Ichimoku Cloud top around 180.50/60.
GBP/JPY advanced for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, registering gains of 0.36%, reaching a fresh weekly high of 182.95. Nevertheless, toward the close of the day, the GBP/JPY dipped, and as the Asian session began, the GBP/JPY exchanges hands at 182.65, down 0.03%.
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The GBP/JPY remains neutral to upward biased, poised to re-test the year-to-date (YTD) high of 184.01, even though it remains below 183.00. It should be said the Chikou Span is about to give a bullish signal, about to break above price action; however, the Tenkan-Sen remains below the Kijun-Sen, with both lines remaining flat, suggesting the GBP/JPY could remain subdued in the near term.
If GBP/JPY breaks to a new weekly high, the first resistance would be the 183.00 figure. A breach of the latter would expose the August 1 high of 183.24, followed by the YTD high of 184.01
Conversely, if GBP/JPY remains below 183.00, that could open the door for a pullback. First support will emerge at the August 8 daily low of 181.37. The following support would be the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) at around 180.50/60, followed by the Kijun-Sen and Tenkan-Sen lines, each at around 180.16 and 179.77, respectively.
GBP/JPY Price Action – Daily chart
GBP/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|182.7
|Today Daily Change
|0.54
|Today Daily Change %
|0.30
|Today daily open
|182.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|181.34
|Daily SMA50
|180.1
|Daily SMA100
|173.79
|Daily SMA200
|168.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|182.19
|Previous Daily Low
|180.58
|Previous Weekly High
|183.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.46
|Previous Monthly High
|184.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|176.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|181.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|181.2
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|181.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|180.04
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|179.49
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|182.71
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|183.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|184.31
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
