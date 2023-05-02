- GBP/USD falls on risk-off impulse as the US bank crisis worsens.
- US job openings for March were below estimates, while Factory Orders rose by 0.09% MoM, beating expectations
- GBP/USD Price Analysis: A break below the 20-day EMA leads to the downside, else re-test of the YTD high is likely.
The Pound Sterling (GBP) lost some ground against the US Dollar (USD) spurred by risk aversion amidst growing fears that the banking crisis in the United States (US), while the US debt ceiling theme, take the spotlight ahead of the Federal Reserve (Fed) decision. At the time of typing, the GBP/USD is trading at around the 1.2470-80 areas after dipping towards 1.2435.
Investors mood turning sour, weighed on the Pound Sterling
Sentiment deteriorated, even though JP Morgan acquired the First Republic Bank on Monday. The US bank crisis continues, as the KBW Regional Banking Index, dropped more than 6%, at its lowest level since November 2020.
The GBP/USD dropped on a risk-off impulse, triggered by the US Secretary of Treasure Janet Yellen commenting that her office would not meet all the US government obligations by the beginning of June, wrote in a letter to the US Congress.
Nevertheless, the GBP/USD’s fall was cushioned, as data from the United States (US) revealed by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) flashed that job openings for March dropped to 9.590 million, below estimates of 9.775 million, according to the JOLTs report. At the same time, the US Department of Commerce revealed that Factory Orders increased by 0.09% MoM, exceeding estimates and distancing from February’s drop of 1.1%.
On the UK front, British factory output and new orders contracted at the beginning of Q2, though the report showed that input costs rose to their weakest level since May 2020.
In the meantime, the GBP/USD uptrend might stall as investors brace for the Fed’s May meeting that ends on Wednesday. Money market futures odds for a 25 bps rate increase are 87.3%. Nevertheless, traders estimate three rate cuts by the end of 2023, contrary to expectations for further tightening by the Bank of England (BoE)
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
After dipping to a weekly low of 1.2435, the GBP/USD found support at the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2437. Although the pair printed back-to-back bearish candlesticks, a daily close below the latter will exacerbate a fall to the last week’s low, April’s 21 cycle low at 1.2367. Conversely, if GBP/USD buyers reclaim the 1.2500 figure, a re-test of the YTD high at 1.2583 is likely to happen, ahead of 1.2600.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2472
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.2496
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2455
|Daily SMA50
|1.226
|Daily SMA100
|1.2214
|Daily SMA200
|1.1942
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2571
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2584
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2387
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2584
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2515
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2536
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2426
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2371
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2551
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2606
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2642
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
