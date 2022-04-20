- GBP/USD staged a goodish recovery from sub-1.3000 levels and snapped a four-day losing streak.
- Modest USD profit-taking slide turned out to be a key factor that extended support to spot prices.
- The Fed's hawkish outlook, elevated US bond yields should limit the USD losses and cap the pair.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the early European session and was last seen trading just a few pips below the daily high, around the 1.3030 region.
Having shown some resilience below the 1.3000 psychological mark, the GBP/USD pair staged an intraday recovery from the vicinity of the YTD low and was supported by modest US dollar pullback. The uptick allowed spot prices to snap a four-day losing streak, though lacked bullish conviction. Expectations that the Fed will tighten its policy at a faster pace to keep a lid on soaring inflation acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains for the major.
The markets have been pricing in multiple 50 bps rate hikes by the Fed and the bets were reaffirmed by hawkish comments from several FOMC members. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday that he is comfortable with a round of rate hikes this year that includes two 50 bps increases. Adding to this, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari - one of the more dovish FOMC members - said that policymakers will need to take even more aggressive action to bring down inflation.
This, along with inflation fears, pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to a level not seen since late 2018. Investors remain worried that the worsening Ukraine crisis would put upward pressure on already high inflation. This was evident from the prevalent cautious market mood, which was seen as another factor that underpinned the greenback. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the GBP/USD pair has bottomed out.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the UK, while the US economic docket features the release of Existing Home Sales. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Traders will further take cues from developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine saga, which would drive the broader market risk sentiment and further contribute to producing short-term opportunities around the pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3036
|Today Daily Change
|0.0038
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|1.2998
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.309
|Daily SMA50
|1.324
|Daily SMA100
|1.3343
|Daily SMA200
|1.3514
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3041
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2981
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3004
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3018
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2947
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2913
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3092
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0800 amid USD pullback
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0800, finding demand from a broad-based US dollar retreat. The greenback tracks the pullback in the USD/JPY pair and the Treasury yields despite a cautious mood. Focus shifts to the Fed's Beige Book.
USD/JPY attempts a bounce towards 129.00 after the steep correction
USD/JPY is bouncing back towards 129.00, as the Fed-BOJ policy divergence offers support. Earlier on, the pair corrected to test 128.00 on heavy Japanese exporters' sales, profit-taking and BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed’s Beige Book eyed.
Gold finds a dead cat bounce at $1,940.70 as DXY drops, Fed’s Powell in focus
Gold Price remains vulnerable at the critical daily support amid mixed mood. Surging Treasury yields offset a broad USD retreat, keeping XAUUSD undermined. Focus on Wednesday’s close, with eyes on the Fed’s Beige Book.
This bullish retracement could trigger a rally to $1.70 for MATIC price
MATIC price shows an interesting setup in formation. A build-up of buying pressure could be the key to triggering a massive upswing for Polygon.
What is a poison pill for TWTR stock?
Twitter stock rose over 7% on Monday to $48.45. Elon Musk previously tabled a $54.20 bid for TWTR. Twitter rejected Musk's offer and adopted a poison pill defense.