GBP/USD stays defensive around 1.2400 amid banking turbulence, pre-data positioning

- GBP/USD licks its wounds after falling the most in eight days.
- UK’s political crisis, banking fears and lack of hawkish BoE statements prod Cable pair’s corrective bounce.
- Market’s consolidation defends GBP/USD but US Durable Goods Orders, risk catalysts are more important for clear directions.
GBP/USD steadiness around 1.2410-15 heading into Wednesday’s London open as bears take a breather after cheering the biggest daily slump in a week. In doing so, the Cable pair benefits from the market’s consolidation ahead of the US Durable Goods Orders for March.
That said, the major central banks’ attempts to restore market confidence by curtailing the US Dollar operations initiated during the first wave of the banking crisis seemed to have put a floor under the GBP/USD prices of late. “The world's top central banks are cutting the frequency of their dollar liquidity operations with the U.S. Federal Reserve from May, sending the clearest signal yet that last month's financial market volatility is essentially over,” said Reuters.
However, the looming banking crisis, triggered through the First Republic Bank (FRB) joins the fears of US default to check the Cable pair buyers.
On Tuesday, the FRB renewed the woes of banking fallouts by flashing disappointing earnings reports and the executives’ resistance in taking questions, not to forget mentioning the absence of earnings guidance.
On the other hand, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned that failure by Congress to raise the government's debt ceiling–and the resulting default–would trigger an "economic catastrophe" that would send interest rates higher for years to come, per Reuters.
It’s worth noting that the ethics committee investigation on UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the cautious mood surrounding the Brexit deal with the European Union, as British PM Sunak pushes for easy travel rules, also challenge the GBP/USD pair’s recovery moves.
Elsewhere, a jump in the UK’s borrowing in March that fuelled the British debt-to-GDP ratio reaching 100%, the highest since the 1960s, also weighs on the Cable pair prices. On the same line are the comments from Bank of England (BoE) officials as they hesitate confirming the hawkish bias. Firstly, BoE Deputy Governor, Ben Broadbent, said on Tuesday, “had we seen inflation shocks coming, BoE would have tightened policy sooner.” Following him, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill said that recent events moderated calls for higher interest rates.
Furthermore, the US statistics have been mixed and contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) future moves, which in turn strengthen the market’s downbeat bias, despite the latest cautious optimism. That said, US Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index edged lower to 101.3 for April, versus 104.0 prior. Additional details of the publication stated that the Present Situation Index ticked up to 151.1 during the said month from 148.9 prior whereas the Consumer Expectations Index dropped to 68.1 from 74 previous readings. Further, the one-year consumer inflation expectations eased to 6.2% in April from 6.3% in March.
Moving ahead, the US Durable Goods Orders for March, expected to improve to 0.8% versus -1.0% prior, will be important for the Cable pair traders to watch amid a light calendar in the UK. However, risk catalysts will be more important for a clear guide.
Technical analysis
Although a three-week-old ascending support line joins the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to restrict short-term GBP/USD downside around 1.2400-2395, recovery needs validation from the 10-day EMA hurdle of 1.2430 to convince Cable buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2415
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.2408
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2426
|Daily SMA50
|1.2221
|Daily SMA100
|1.2204
|Daily SMA200
|1.1932
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2507
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2387
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2474
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2354
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2424
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1803
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2433
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2461
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2361
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2314
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.224
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2481
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2554
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1000 amid renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is rebounding toward 1.1000, as bears take a breather after posting the biggest daily loss in 1.5 months. The pair is benefiting from the latest retreat in the US Dollar amid a recovery in risk sentiment and ahead of US Durable Goods data.
GBP/USD advances toward 1.2450 amid risk reset
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2450 after defending the 1.2400 level. Markets are witnessing an improvement in risk sentiment in the early European morning, weighing on the safe-haven US Dollar. The focus shifts to the US economic data and Meta earnings.
Gold bears flex muscles around $1,990 as clues for US GDP loom
Gold price stays defensive around $1,995 as the metal buyers await fresh clues to defend the two-day uptrend amid early Wednesday. The XAU/USD struggles amid cautious optimism in the market, as well as anxiety ahead of a key clue for the US GDP for the first quarter.
Cardano price likely to trap early ADA bulls before a 20% upswing
Cardano price set up a local top on April 15 and triggered a massive slump, which could be due to investors booking profits. As ADA retraced, it set up a base and tightened in a range over the weekend before breaking out on April 25.
Can earnings save this market
Can earnings save this market. The short answer is probably not. Though Microsoft at least failed to panic the market any further. Tuesday was one of the biggest price shifts in either direct we have seen for a while.